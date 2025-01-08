January 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott backs Donald Trump moves on Greenland, Panama Canal
Donald Trump and Rick Scott are doing very well in Florida polls.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 8, 20253min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

U-Haul report finds Florida slipping among states drawing people for relocation

HeadlinesSpecials

Nathan Boyles rapidly raises more than $22K in HD 3

HeadlinesInfluence

Bigger than politics: Gov. DeSantis offers help to fire-ravaged California

Scott Trump
The Senator doesn't fully understand the proposal, but he backs it in principle.

There continues to be little daylight between a Florida Senator and the President-elect on foreign policy.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he backs potential moves to bring Greenland and the Panama Canal under American control that have been floated recently by Donald Trump.

“Well, it would be pretty exciting. If you think about it, we’ve got a President that’s going to focus on our national security,” Scott told Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

“It would be a great strategic asset, Greenland would be, for our defense. No. 2: The Panama Canal, if they’re not treating us fairly, I mean that’s not fair. We built it, we paid for it. And so they need to treat us fairly. I’m excited that he cares about American commerce. I’m excited that he cares about national security.”

While Scott said he didn’t know what Trump “means” by saying he could use the U.S. military to effect territorial gains, he nonetheless expressed enthusiasm for the endgame.

“It would be exciting if Greenland was part of the United States. That would be great for our national security,” Scott added. “Panama Canal cannot be treating America worse than other countries. So we’ll see what he ends up doing. … I appreciate that Trump is out there trying to make America great again.”

Trump hasn’t ruled out “military or economic coercion” to bring Greenland or the Panama Canal under American control.

Trump has said in recent weeks that the United States has been “ripped off” regarding the Panama Canal, with “ridiculous, highly unfair” fees imposed by the government.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any right to it. They should give it up because we need it for national security. You don’t even need binoculars. You look outside and you have (Chinese) ships all over the place, Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen,” Trump said Tuesday, adding that Greenland residents would “probably vote for independence or to come into the United States.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU-Haul report finds Florida slipping among states drawing people for relocation

One comment

  • KathrynA

    January 8, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    Would someone explain to Scott that for all the cozying up he does to Trump; it has not helped his Standing or in gaining special positions. Just for once, do the right thing for Our country!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories