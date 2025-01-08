Rick Scott backs Donald Trump moves on Greenland, Panama Canal

There continues to be little daylight between a Florida Senator and the President-elect on foreign policy.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he backs potential moves to bring Greenland and the Panama Canal under American control that have been floated recently by Donald Trump.

“Well, it would be pretty exciting. If you think about it, we’ve got a President that’s going to focus on our national security,” Scott told Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

“It would be a great strategic asset, Greenland would be, for our defense. No. 2: The Panama Canal, if they’re not treating us fairly, I mean that’s not fair. We built it, we paid for it. And so they need to treat us fairly. I’m excited that he cares about American commerce. I’m excited that he cares about national security.”

While Scott said he didn’t know what Trump “means” by saying he could use the U.S. military to effect territorial gains, he nonetheless expressed enthusiasm for the endgame.

“It would be exciting if Greenland was part of the United States. That would be great for our national security,” Scott added. “Panama Canal cannot be treating America worse than other countries. So we’ll see what he ends up doing. … I appreciate that Trump is out there trying to make America great again.”

Trump hasn’t ruled out “military or economic coercion” to bring Greenland or the Panama Canal under American control.

Trump has said in recent weeks that the United States has been “ripped off” regarding the Panama Canal, with “ridiculous, highly unfair” fees imposed by the government.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any right to it. They should give it up because we need it for national security. You don’t even need binoculars. You look outside and you have (Chinese) ships all over the place, Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen,” Trump said Tuesday, adding that Greenland residents would “probably vote for independence or to come into the United States.”