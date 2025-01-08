Ashley Perez-Biliskov files to succeed Daniel Perez in HD 116, promises ‘America First solutions’

House Speaker Daniel Perez is reaching term limits in 2026, and medical speech-language pathologist Ashley Perez-Biliskov wants to make sure his House District 116 seat remains in conservative control.

Perez-Biliskov, a first-generation Cuban American raised in Miami, is the first candidate to file to succeed Perez.

She vows, if elected, to pursue “America First solutions to the real-world challenges Florida families face.”

“As a mother of young children and a healthcare professional, I know how important it is we have leaders in state government who are determined to help their community and build a better future for generations to come,” she said in a prepared statement announcing her run.

“We live in a very special place, where freedom-loving patriots know that American values make for strong, vibrant, and successful communities. I’m excited to share our conservative vision for Florida with each and every voter in District 116, and I’m looking forward to earning their trust and vote in 2026.”

A press note from Perez-Biliskov’s campaign said she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Miami. She then earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Master of Science from the University of South Florida.

She married her husband, Jeffrey Biliskov — who works in the oil and gas service industry, according to his LinkedIn page — on March 13, 2021 at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables. They have two daughters.

Perez has served in the House since 2018, but must leave in 2026. He won a race among fellow Republicans in 2019 to lead the House during the 2024-26 term.

This past November, he took the gavel.

He’s proven a powerhouse fundraiser, stacking millions between his campaign accounts and political committees, Conservatives for a Better Florida and Miami United PC.

HD 116 covers a center-west portion of Miami-Dade County, including part of the city of Sweetwater and large swaths of the county’s unincorporated Kendall, Sunset and Tamiami neighborhoods.

The district contains two major college campuses, Miami Dade College Kendall Campus and Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus, as well as Dolphin Mall, which touts itself as the “largest retail value shopping center” in the county.