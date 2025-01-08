January 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Perez-Biliskov files to succeed Daniel Perez in HD 116, promises ‘America First solutions’

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 8, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

PSTA to open new SunRunner station in downtown St. Pete, expanding transit access to the Pier, Beach Drive

HeadlinesPanhandle

Panhandle natural gas company gets state approval for rate hike in small Gulf Coast municipality

HeadlinesNE Florida

Jenn Bradley, Chuck Brannan hear Columbia County priorities

Ashley Perez-Biliskov blurry
‘We live in a very special place, where freedom-loving patriots know that American values make for strong, vibrant, and successful communities.’

House Speaker Daniel Perez is reaching term limits in 2026, and medical speech-language pathologist Ashley Perez-Biliskov wants to make sure his House District 116 seat remains in conservative control.

Perez-Biliskov, a first-generation Cuban American raised in Miami, is the first candidate to file to succeed Perez.

She vows, if elected, to pursue “America First solutions to the real-world challenges Florida families face.”

“As a mother of young children and a healthcare professional, I know how important it is we have leaders in state government who are determined to help their community and build a better future for generations to come,” she said in a prepared statement announcing her run.

“We live in a very special place, where freedom-loving patriots know that American values make for strong, vibrant, and successful communities. I’m excited to share our conservative vision for Florida with each and every voter in District 116, and I’m looking forward to earning their trust and vote in 2026.”

A press note from Perez-Biliskov’s campaign said she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Miami. She then earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Master of Science from the University of South Florida.

She married her husband, Jeffrey Biliskov — who works in the oil and gas service industry, according to his LinkedIn page — on March 13, 2021 at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables. They have two daughters.

Perez has served in the House since 2018, but must leave in 2026. He won a race among fellow Republicans in 2019 to lead the House during the 2024-26 term.

This past November, he took the gavel.

He’s proven a powerhouse fundraiser, stacking millions between his campaign accounts and political committees, Conservatives for a Better Florida and Miami United PC.

HD 116 covers a center-west portion of Miami-Dade County, including part of the city of Sweetwater and large swaths of the county’s unincorporated Kendall, Sunset and Tamiami neighborhoods.

The district contains two major college campuses, Miami Dade College Kendall Campus and Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus, as well as Dolphin Mall, which touts itself as the “largest retail value shopping center” in the county.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPanhandle natural gas company gets state approval for rate hike in small Gulf Coast municipality

nextPSTA to open new SunRunner station in downtown St. Pete, expanding transit access to the Pier, Beach Drive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories