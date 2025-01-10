Delegation for 1.10.25: Maduro — confirmation — homework — oversight — DOGE

Venezuelan crossroads

The question of how President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will interact with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has generated wide speculation in global media. However, Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation have clarified that the U.S. should not recognize the regime.

Today, Maduro plans to be inaugurated to another term as president after claiming victory in elections held in July, though global watchdogs have universally said opposition candidate Edmundo González likely won more votes. President Joe Biden’s administration said it recognizes González as the rightful President-elect for the South American nation, a move that has drawn praise even from Republicans in Florida.

“Everyone knows that I do not share President Joe Biden’s policies. Today, you did the right thing, the proper thing and the honorable thing,” Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted in Spanish as Biden met with González in Washington last week. “Edmundo González has the full support of the President and the United States Congress. Freedom of Venezuela is above all!”

Sen. Rick Scott also met with González and pressed for more aggressive action against Maduro. He filed the Securing Timely Opportunities for Payment and Maximizing Awards for Detaining Unlawful Regime Officials (STOP MADURO) Act, which would renew a $100 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s arrest and conviction for international crimes.

“The Venezuelan people have made it overwhelmingly clear that President-elect Edmundo González is their rightful leader in an effort led by opposition leader María Corina Machado,” Scott said.

“They want a new day of freedom and democracy — the time of Maduro’s oppressive dictatorship is OVER. In support of the people of Venezuela, the United States must stand strongly against any attempt by Maduro to illegitimately cling to power through violence or repression and make way for President-elect González to bring democracy, freedom and opportunity back to Venezuela.”

In his first term, Trump notably refused to recognize Maduro as President, instead boosting opposition leader Juan Guaidó. But there remains wide speculation that Trump may not take such a hard stance now. That is thanks to several challenges. Chevron imports a significant amount of oil from Venezuela. Also, as many as 10 Americans remain in custody there.

Of course, some Florida politicians Trump tapped for key posts, most notably Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Rep. Michael Waltz as National Security Adviser, signal that Trump will continue to take a hard line with Maduro, as he did in the last administration.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, anticipates as much and stressed that stopping Maduro’s regime connects directly to Trump’s agenda of stopping illegal border crossings.

“Two million Venezuelans are going to be knocking on our door because they have said that if Maduro stays, they’re coming to the United States,” Salazar told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “The United States needs to speak up, and that is why we are counting on President Trump.”

Democrats from Florida have similarly held a hard line on Venezuela but have also said the U.S. must be prepared to help such refugees. Reps. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, sent a letter urging Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to extend temporary protected status for those displaced by the Maduro regime before the end of the Democratic administration.

“Given Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we strongly urge your full and fair consideration of an early extension and redesignation of Venezuela for TPS to ensure stability and certainty of the program,” reads a letter led by the two Democrats sent last month.

“We also ask that you continue to provide safety and support to Venezuelans fleeing the political, economic and humanitarian crisis currently plaguing their home. Finally, in light of the inhumane conditions in Venezuela, we ask that you suspend planned nonemergency repatriation of Venezuelans who claim a credible fear of facing repression, imprisonment, or torture upon their return.”

Confirmations coming

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled confirmation hearings over two days with Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

Bondi will appear before the Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hart Office Building. A public notice also shows a second hearing will occur on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. in the same place.

That likely means the Committee meeting will overlap with Rubio’s confirmation hearing before Wednesday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The hearing begins at 10 a.m.

Homework assigned

Rep. Aaron Bean has his subject assignments after securing a coveted spot on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. The Fernandina Beach Republican will serve on the Social Security, Work and Welfare, and Oversight Subcommittees.

“These are three powerful subcommittees that will provide a great platform to fight for Northeast Florida priorities in Washington,” Bean said.

“Whether strengthening our workforce, protecting American workers’ retirement or reining in the supercharged IRS, I am confident my colleagues and I will successfully meet the challenges our nation faces and deliver for the American people.”

Cop caucus

Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, relaunched a bipartisan caucus backing the blue in Congress. The Jacksonville Republican joined Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, to renew the House Law Enforcement Caucus.

“As a former Sheriff and lifetime member of law enforcement, I am honored to advocate in Congress for America’s law enforcement community,” Rutherford said.

“Over the last few years, the House Law Enforcement Caucus has come together in a bipartisan manner to engage in substantial policy debates regarding recruitment and retention, training and technology. “Congressman Gottheimer has been a great partner on law enforcement issues, and I look forward to working with him this Congress as the new caucus co-Chair to support our law enforcement officers and the communities they protect and serve.”

Gottheimer and Rutherford last Congress filed the Invest to Protect Act (HR 3184) together, which sought investments in local Police Departments.

Oversight and Intelligence

Fresh off being sworn into a second term, Rep. Cory Mills has secured a gavel and will chair the House Foreign Affairs Oversight & Intelligence Subcommittee.

“I am honored to be named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence as part of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” the New Smyrna Beach Republican said.

“America is facing unprecedented challenges on the world stage, and our adversaries have been emboldened by the disastrous foreign policies of the Biden Administration. These policies led to the chaotic and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Americans left behind in Israel after Hamas, and gangs taking over Haiti. The pattern of abandonment and demonstrated weaknesses empowered the axis of evil (China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran), along with terrorist proxies, to act with greater aggression.”

Mills was appointed by fellow Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican chairing the full House Foreign Affairs Committee this Congress.

“Cory Mills is a warrior who will eat, sleep, and breathe making America’s State Department worthy of the men and women he served in uniform with,” Mast said. “He’s going to be a great subcommittee Chairman.”

Mills promised as much.

“As Chairman, I will ensure this subcommittee fulfills its mission to hold those accountable for these failures and to restore the strength of the America First policies,” he said. “Through vigilant oversight, we will protect the safety and interests of the American people, rebuild trust with our allies, be good stewards of American taxpayer funding, and ensure our foreign policies reflect the values and priorities of our nation.”

Whip it good

First-term Rep. Mike Haridopolos just arrived in Congress and has been given the responsibility for rallying votes on one of the House’s top Committees. House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, an Arkansas Republican, chose the Indian Harbor Beach Republican to serve as the Committee Whip.

“I am honored to be selected as the Whip for the Financial Services Committee and to support Chairman Hill’s agenda,” Haridopolos said. “The diversity of America’s banking ecosystem is essential to ensure a prosperous future for Florida’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. Chairman Hill and President Trump uniquely understand what it takes to grow our economy, and their focus on removing bureaucratic red tape will unleash the American economy and allow our entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive.”

Hill said Haridopolos’ financial background made him a welcome addition to the Committee.

“I am delighted that Rep. Haridopolos will join our Committee in his first term in Congress,” Hill said. “His service in Florida State politics in both the State House and Senate, paired with his leadership and entrepreneurship in founding MJH Consulting, will bring important skillsets to our Committee as Committee Whip. I am delighted Rep. Haridopolos will serve in this role for our Committee in the 119th Congress.”

Bridge the gap

Biden signed legislation co-introduced by Rep. Daniel Webster to streamline access to rural broadband funding as part of the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act.

Webster, a Clermont Republican, said provisions from the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act should significantly stimulate rural areas of Florida and across the nation.

“We know broadband impacts the ability of distressed communities to attract jobs and businesses across a host of other industries, including health care and energy sectors,” Webster said.

“I’m thrilled that this common-sense bill is now law, removing unnecessary hurdles and helping more Americans get connected. The E-Bridge Act also ensures that efforts to expand broadband access do not harm existing rural broadband providers — often small businesses themselves that have invested time and capital to serve these communities, often through creative ways.”

Housing the troops

Hurricanes Helene and Milton damaged the housing of several military families at MacDill Air Force Base. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, said the conditions have been unacceptable for a long time.

She sent a letter to the Michaels Organization and Harbour Bay, the housing companies, demanding answers about repair delays. She noted that provisions of the recently signed National Defense Authorization Act strengthen the tenant bill of rights for military service members but also stressed the strategic significance of the Tampa base.

“As you are aware, MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida, is home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and a number of additional mission partners, including U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and the 927th Air Refueling Wing,” Castor wrote.

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton struck two weeks apart in late September and early October and inflicted significant damage to homes and businesses across the Tampa Bay area, including MacDill. Since that time, neighbors — including service members from all branches of our military who call MacDill AFB their home — have been doing their best to get back on their feet.”

Can you DOGE it?

The Republican co-chair of Florida’s congressional delegation just became the latest member of the high-profile Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus. Bean co-founded the caucus in the House and is working on cost-saving measures with businessmen Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump tapped to run the similarly acronym-ed Department of Government Efficiency.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said that was a worthy mission close to his heart.

“The national debt has surpassed an astounding $36 trillion, yet Congress has not balanced the budget in more than two decades,” Buchanan said.

“The federal government wastes hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars annually. For example, federal agencies have reportedly handed out $2.7 trillion in fraudulent, improper payments since 2003 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s beyond time to reign in wasteful spending once and for all and stop the madness. That’s why I am so pleased that President-elect Trump is making this a major focus of his new administration. As a fellow entrepreneur, I’m looking forward to working with Elon, Vivek and Republicans in Congress on this critically important mission.”

Remembering a hero

A Florida Highway Trooper who died in the line of duty could soon be memorialized with the renaming of a Port St. Lucie post office.

Mast filed legislation to rename a Peacock Boulevard facility after Trooper Zachary Fink, who died in a traffic collision at age 26 in February last year.

“Our community lost one of Florida’s finest last year,” Mast said. “We cannot repay his sacrifice, but we can ensure his memory lives on. Trooper Fink’s bravery and selflessness should inspire us all. He is a hero and should never be forgotten.”

The Stuart Republican introduced the bill on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“It is my hope that dedicating this facility in his honor will preserve his legacy for generations to come,” Mast continued. “Trooper Fink dedicated his life to making our community a safer place. He will be remembered as someone people could count on, a natural comedian who could de-escalate tense situations, and a hero deeply proud of his fellow law enforcement officers.”

On this day

Jan. 10, 1861 — “Florida secedes from the Union” via the Museum of Florida History — A special convention of delegates from around the state met in Tallahassee to consider whether Florida should leave the Union. Gov. Madison Starke Perry and Gov.-elect John Milton strongly supported secession. Delegates voted 62-7 to withdraw Florida from the Union. The next day, at a public ceremony on the east steps of the Capitol, they signed a formal Ordinance of Secession. News of the event generally led to local celebrations. Florida was the third state to leave the Union, and within a month, it joined with other southern states to form the Confederate States of America.

Jan. 10, 1923 — “Warren Harding orders U.S. troops home from Germany” via History.com — An American occupation force of 16,000 men had been sent to Germany as part of the post-war Allied presence on the Rhine that the terms of the Treaty of Versailles had determined. Four years after the end of World War I, the occupation troops were ordered home after President Harding succeeded President Woodrow Wilson and announced a desire to return to normalcy after the wartime disruptions. Meanwhile, the bitterness of the German population, demoralized by defeat and what they saw as the unfairly harsh terms of peace — of which the American occupation was a part — grew ever stronger.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.