January 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rudy Giuliani held in contempt

Associated PressJanuary 11, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

St. Johns County ‘need list’ includes airport renaming, infrastructure asks

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump’s words on Greenland and borders ring alarms in Europe, but officials have a measured response

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Venezuela opposition disappointed after Nicolas Maduro sworn in

giuliani
The judge was an Obama appointee.

Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court Friday for the second time in a week, as a federal judge warned him he could be sent to jail if he doesn’t stop spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgement against him.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., found the former New York City mayor and onetime attorney for President-elect Donald Trump violated court orders barring him from defaming Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. The judge ordered him to review trial testimony and other materials from the case, and warned him that future violations could land him behind bars.

Moss and Freeman sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation for falsely accusing them of committing election fraud in connection with the 2020 election. His lies upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Giuliani smiled and chuckled as the judge explained why she was holding him in contempt of court. Howell, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, said it is “outrageous and shameful” for Giuliani to suggest that he is the one who has been treated unfairly in this case.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Johns County 'need list' includes airport renaming, infrastructure asks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories