Heather Turnbull lends considerable talent to HCA as Interim VP

Super lobbyist Heather Turnbull is used to wearing multiple hats on behalf of her numerous clients, but now she’s trying on a new and unique role: Interim Vice President of State Government Relations for HCA Healthcare in Florida.

Turnbull, Managing Partner of the Top-5 firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates, has long been one of HCA’s lead lobbyists. Turnbull will remain a Managing Partner at Rubin Turnbull, even as she shifts much of her focus to overseeing all matters related to lobbying and government affairs for HCA Healthcare in Florida.

“Not only is Heather one of the best lobbyists I’ve ever worked with, but her knowledge of HCA’s issues and understanding of our unique corporate culture makes her a perfect fit for this role,” said Bryan Anderson, Corporate Vice President of Government Relations for HCA Healthcare. “I am eternally grateful to Heather for her willingness to step up at such a critical time.”

Turnbull will take over as interim VP on Feb. 3, replacing Allison Kinney, who last week advised HCA that she would be leaving her post.

A veteran lobbyist, Turnbull rose to Managing Partner at her firm — formerly The Rubin Group — almost five years ago to the day. Since then, she and founder-slash-President Bill Rubin have elevated the firm into the upper echelon of state lobbying practices in Florida.

Under Turnbull, who oversees all lobbying operations at the firm and leads the firm’s client efforts, Rubin Turnbull consistently lands in the Top 5 in Florida Politics’ quarterly revenue rankings. The firm’s most recent reports, covering the third quarter of last year, showed more than $2.85 million in earnings.

While HCA and other health care companies are some of the firm’s top contracts, the Rubin Turnbull team handles well over 100 clients ranging from trade groups to universities and even to cryptocurrency trading platforms.