Florida lobbying powerhouse merges with Crisafulli Consulting; reveals new brand — SBM Partners

Partner owners of Smith Bryan & Myers, Jeff Hartley, Teye Carmichael and Lisa Hurley, announced the firm will operate under a new brand: SBM Partners. This announcement comes as the firm welcomes a merger with former House Speaker Steve Crisafulli and his firm, Crisafulli Consulting.

“Over the last 40 years, this firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner in business, government and politics. Our new branding as SBM Partners reflects the growth of our expertise and experience, while honoring the deep history and strength in reputation of this team,” said Hartley, President and Managing Partner at SBM Partners.

SBM Partners boasts a wide range of clients in the state of Florida and across the nation, including businesses in the automotive, health care, retail, telecommunications and tourism industries.

“Some of the best-known brands in the nation turn to SBM Partners to advance policy initiatives, secure state funding and pursue business growth opportunities because of our keen understanding of the process and our deep relationships with policymakers,” Carmichael said.

“The process to secure funding for projects that benefit and serve the public is highly competitive,” Hurley said. “We leverage our experience working as leaders in government to deliver meaningful results for our clients.”

Crisafulli joined Hartley, Carmichael and Hurley as a partner owner by merging the businesses on Jan. 1. He brings to the firm an extensive portfolio of clients across industries, including agriculture, energy, education and insurance, which he has supported while running a boutique-sized government relations firm for the last eight years.

“As Speaker of the House, I worked closely with the team at SBM Partners on a number of priority issues for our state. They are more than experts in the process, they are also highly trusted by lawmakers,” Crisafulli said. “I am thrilled with this opportunity to merge the two firms and be a part of the SBM team. By combining our capabilities and our portfolios, we can deliver even more for our clients.”

Crisafulli was elected to the House in 2008. He was unanimously chosen by his peers to serve as House Speaker from 2014 to 2016. During his time as Speaker, Crisafulli spearheaded landmark water quality protection legislation and led on key issues in agriculture, business, aerospace, education and health care industries. For the last decade, Crisafulli has consulted with and advocated on behalf of a diverse range of industries before Florida’s executive and legislative branches. Clients of SBM Partners will benefit from his three decades of business and legislative experience.

Also joining SBM Partners this year is Parker Powell, former deputy director of legislative affairs to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at the Department of Financial Services. Powell joins the team of government relations and political consultants, which includes David Daniel and Jonathan Rees.

The firm’s new brand reflects the growth and expansion of the team, while honoring its original founders: Gary Smith, Matt Bryan and Julie Myers. Over its 40-year history, the firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to navigate Florida’s complex political and regulatory environment. The last remaining founder, Matt Bryan, retired at the end of 2024.