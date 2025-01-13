Ron DeSantis cool on Cory Mills’ interest in Senate seat amid slim GOP House majority

Florida’s Governor isn’t exactly enthusiastic about a Congressman seeking a promotion, citing the slender House majority greeting President-elect Donald Trump as a “big practical concern” for U.S. Rep. Cory Mills to stay put.

Mills recently said he was open to being named to succeed Marco Rubio in the Senate. But DeSantis is signaling that he’s looking elsewhere given practical concerns.

“He’s a member of the House. … Remember Election Night, Republicans were giddy. You see Trump won in these swing states, then kind of the dust settles and you’re like, we lost seats in the U.S. House,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday at The Capitol.

Mills told reporters Saturday that he intended to run for Senate regardless of whom DeSantis appointed, but DeSantis expressed doubt that any challenger to the appointee could “successfully challenge in a Republican Primary,” adding that if Mills were the appointee, he wouldn’t want a challenge either.

Mills said Monday that he understands “the Governor’s concerns regarding the U.S. House slim majority.”

“While I feel I would add value and be better positioned to help Trump’s America First agenda (in the Senate), we will have to see what the Governor decides. Either way, it’s an honor to be considered for the Senate and appreciated the positive feedback the Governor gave after our interview. We will see what happens and what 2026 has in store for the House and Senate.”

DeSantis has pledged to announce his pick before Trump’s inauguration next Monday, and intrigue builds as time runs short before that date.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz have already announced resignations, with Waltz going into the Trump administration and Gaetz ultimately abandoning his pursuit of the Attorney General position.

DeSantis’ concern is that further GOP House attrition means Trump would not be able to accomplish the agenda on which he ran last year.

“On Jan. 20, you’re going to have 217 to 215,” DeSantis said. He added that U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack is another “fighter” who would be good in the Senate, but that it’s a “tough, tough thing” to consider taking another member of the Congress from Florida away from the slim House Republican majority.

“I’ve been honest with the Congresspeople. That’s a big concern of mine because one of the criteria I had with who I’m going to appoint is we just had an election. The President has a mandate. I want you to help facilitate that. I don’t want you to be sand in the gears. I mean, as long as he’s focusing on the things he campaigned on, you’ve got to be part of the team and you’ve got to help deliver that,” DeSantis said.

He suggested a scenario exists where Democrats could control the House as well.

“If you had 216-215 because I appointed someone in the Senate, then if you lose one Republican, then the Democrats would actually have a one-seat majority,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis previously ruled himself out as the Senate appointee, mocking speculation that people knew who he would pick.

“It’s all made up, and they’re just guessing,” DeSantis said.

Names linked to the seat by reporters have included Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker José Oliva, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis. State Sen. Jay Collins has also expressed interest in the appointment.