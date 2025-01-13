Duke Energy taps Harry Sideris as new CEO, will replace retiring CEO Lynn Good

Harry Sideris has been appointed President and CEO of Duke Energy, effective April 1. He will succeed longtime CEO Lynn Good, who is retiring after two decades of service to the company.

Sideris will also serve on the Board of Directors for the company. Sideris has been with Duke Energy for 29 years.

“I am honored and excited to assume the leadership of Duke Energy at this dynamic time for our company and industry,” Sideris said. “I’d also like to thank Lynn for her leadership and guidance over the years. The valuable position that we’ve attained under her leadership, the opportunities before us, and our employees’ steadfast commitment to our customers and shareholders make our future bright.”

Sideris currently serves as president of regulated utilities for Duke Energy, a position he’s held since last April. Before that, he served three years as executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services. He also served for nearly two years as senior vice president of customer experience and services. Other leadership roles with Duke include Chief Distribution Officer, President of Duke Energy Florida, senior vice president of environmental health and safety and vice president of the Carolinas West generation fleet.

Sideris began with Duke Energy before it was Duke, starting his career with Progress Energy as a maintenance manager at the company’s Bartow plant.

In addition to Sideris’ appointment as CEO, lead independent director Ted Craver will become independent chair of the Duke Energy Board of Directors, also effective April 1. Craver, who has served on the company’s Board since 2017, is the retired Chair, President and CEO of Edison International, an electric power holding company serving 15 million people in Southern California.

“After a multiyear and comprehensive CEO-succession process, we are delighted that Harry will become our next president and CEO. Harry’s nearly three-decade-long record of extraordinary accomplishments makes him uniquely qualified to lead Duke Energy,” Craver said. “In an era of growth and rapidly evolving customer demands, Harry’s experience in operations, customer service, strategy, and stakeholder and regulatory engagement makes him the ideal choice for CEO. On behalf of the board, I want to congratulate Harry and look forward to him and his leadership team building upon the company’s strong momentum.”

“The board is extraordinarily appreciative of Lynn’s leadership during her tenure as CEO and her nearly 20 years with the company. Her many contributions delivered value to our customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders,” Craver continued. “Thanks to her leadership, Duke Energy today is an industry-leading, fully regulated utility company well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead. Lynn’s legacy is defined by the power of her strategic course, an unwavering commitment to our customers and shareholders, industry-leading operations and safety, excellence in stakeholder engagement and the team she built.”

In his current role, Sideris has successfully led Duke Energy’s electric and gas utilities, including operations, customer services and delivery, economic development, regulatory and legislative affairs, and grid and generation strategy.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead this company for the last 11 years and to serve with an industry leading team. Working with communities, policymakers, and other stakeholders, I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished. Duke Energy is in a strong and enviable position and, under Harry’s leadership, will surely seize upon the opportunities ahead to deliver for our customers, communities, investors, and other stakeholders,” Good said.

Throughout her tenure, Good enhanced stakeholder engagement, modernized regulatory constructs across multiple states, developed innovative customer solutions, delivered industry-leading safety and operations, and transformed the company into a pure-play portfolio of regulated utility businesses.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It serves 8.4 million customers throughout the Carolinas, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.