St. Petersburg tech firm to expand after Shumaker law office lands deal with investment group

A St. Petersburg cybersecurity and compliance firm landed a private equity deal that augments growth for the company with the guidance of a St. Pete law office.

The Shumaker law firm helped broker the deal between 360 Advanced, a growing cybersecurity company based in St. Petersburg, and Bregal Sagemount, an equity and investment firm. The agreement secures a significant minority growth investment for 360 Advanced with the investment from Bregal Sagemount.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and hard work on this deal,” said Will Blair, a partner at Shumaker. “360 Advanced has been a trailblazer in growing the cybersecurity industry here in St. Petersburg, and we’re honored to play a role in facilitating this investment, which will help propel their growth to the next level.”

The Shumaker legal team wrangled the deal that enables 360 Advanced to expand on its growth of the company in the Tampa Bay region which has become a hub for the cybersecurity industry. 360 Advanced specializes in delivering cybersecurity and compliance services for multiple industries.

The investment by Bregal Sagemount will help 360 Advanced Cybersecurity LLC to provide technology advisory oversight and other services. Those services include multiple facets of health care regulations and clients not only in health care, but also financial services, technology, government and business services.

“Shumaker’s team played a key role in ensuring this deal came together seamlessly,” said Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Sagemount as our first strategic investor. This investment will help foster growth across the industry and continue to provide what we believe to be market-leading cybersecurity and compliance services to our clients.”

360 Advanced was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg.

Bregal Sagemount is based in New York City and the investment firm focuses often on growth for companies in many different industries and company officials acknowledge they avoid downsizing measures. Many of the firm’s clients are entrepreneurial in nature.