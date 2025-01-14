January 14, 2025
Gov. DeSantis to raise flag for Donald Trump inauguration, putting Jimmy Carter mourning on pause

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis EOG twitter
Flags return to half staff Jan. 21.

President Jimmy Carter’s mourning period will be on hold Monday, as Donald Trump gets sworn in for a second term.

And to celebrate that “patriotic occasion,” Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags in the state to be lifted back up to full-staff on Inauguration Day.

“On this unique occasion where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming President and commend the service of a former President, our nation’s flag will be prominently displayed at full staff,” reads the memo from the Governor.

Flags will return to half-staff Jan. 21 “to honor President Carter’s service per the ongoing Presidential Proclamation issued December 29, 2024,” the memo continues.

Other GOP leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have issued similar orders to celebrate Trump’s swearing in.

Trump bemoaned President Joe Biden’s flag order earlier this year.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years — It’s a total mess!” Trump said.

“In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A.G. Gancarski

