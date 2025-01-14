Jared Moskowitz to join House Judiciary Committee, promises bipartisanship, accountability

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is joining the House Judiciary Committee, a powerful panel responsible for handling legal system matters, including federal courts, law enforcement and civil liberties.

It’s a post the Parkland Democrat has been angling for since announcing his planned departure from the House Oversight Committee, where he repeatedly drew headlines and virality for clashing with his GOP colleagues.

A press note from Moskowitz’s Office said he’s already putting together an agenda for his new assignment, with focuses on immigration, gun violence prevention, federal law enforcement, voting and civil rights, and antitrust matters.

He got the go-ahead Tuesday to join the Judiciary Committee from the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, an arm of the House Democratic Caucus that directs committee assignments.

Moskowitz called the assignment “an honor” and vowed to continue eschewing party lines to advance his goals. He also promised to continue holding his colleagues accountable when they step out of line.

“From supporting our men and women in law enforcement to enacting commonsense legislation to protect families from senseless gun violence, this Committee is the tip of the spear on some of the most consequential issues facing us,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Where this Committee puts in the bipartisan work to solve these challenges, I’ll partner with anyone to do it — but where they follow the antics I saw on the House Oversight Committee, I’ll hold them to account, just as I have on every Committee on which I’ve served.”

Moskowitz plans to remain on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, which holds jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy and relations. He’s been a leading voice there on supporting Israel and opposing hostile regimes in China and Iran.

A former state lawmaker, Broward County Commissioner and Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, Moskowitz quickly emerged as a rising star within the Democratic Party after swearing in to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District in early 2023.

He repeatedly butted heads with Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and sparred with U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. But he also established initiatives to foster bipartisanship and co-sponsored numerous cross-aisle bills, including ones aimed at capping student loan interest rates and several to expedite aid to Florida’s hurricane-ravaged communities.

Last month, he became the first Democratic House member to join the congressional DOGE Caucus aimed at cutting government waste. And after assassination attempts against Donald Trump, Moskowitz called for national unity and a probe of the “fundamental breakdown by law enforcement.”

He and Matt Gaetz collaborated on a bill to honor the man killed by a stray bullet in the July attack on Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson later appointed Moskowitz to a Special Committee tasked with investigating the case.

Shortly after Moskowitz won re-election in November, police foiled a potential plot against his life.

Last month, rumors arose that Trump was eyeing Moskowitz to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Moskowitz quickly put “speculation” about the appointment to rest. He said in an X post that while he appreciated the consideration, “I am staying in Congress and running for re-election.”