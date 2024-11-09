November 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Potential plot’ against Jared Moskowitz’s life averted from former felon who wrote ‘antisemitic manifesto’
Jared Moskowitz wants to squeeze a little more FEMA funding in the lame-duck session.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 9, 20241min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Why Susie Wiles has the hardest job in Washington

FederalHeadlines

Frustrated Americans await the economic changes they voted for with Donald Trump

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Elon Musk was on Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine PM Zelenskyy

jared moskowitz
A potential tragedy was averted, but it spotlights the need for increased security for elected leaders.

Tragedy was averted narrowly this week for a Florida Congressman and former Director of Emergency Management under Ron DeSantis.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz said that the Margate Police Department informed him of a “potential plot” against his life on Monday from a “former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor” along with a “manifesto with antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target list.'”

The South Florida Democrat is a member of the Task Force investigating the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump, and he too has had a close call, illustrating how political extremists target political figures on both sides of the aisle.

“I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district,” said Moskowitz. “Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk was on Donald Trump's call with Ukraine PM Zelenskyy

nextFrustrated Americans await the economic changes they voted for with Donald Trump

One comment

  • My Take

    November 9, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    MAGA
    With a “Can do” outlook.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories