‘Potential plot’ against Jared Moskowitz’s life averted from former felon who wrote ‘antisemitic manifesto’

Tragedy was averted narrowly this week for a Florida Congressman and former Director of Emergency Management under Ron DeSantis.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz said that the Margate Police Department informed him of a “potential plot” against his life on Monday from a “former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor” along with a “manifesto with antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target list.'”

The South Florida Democrat is a member of the Task Force investigating the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump, and he too has had a close call, illustrating how political extremists target political figures on both sides of the aisle.

“I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district,” said Moskowitz. “Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”