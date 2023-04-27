For kicks: Air Jordans enthusiast Jared Moskowitz co-founds bipartisan ‘Congressional Sneaker Caucus’

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz has been in Congress for less than six months, but he’s already developed a reputation for his outspoken nature, bipartisan bent and enthusiasm for Nike Air Jordans.

Now Moskowitz is putting all three of those attributes to use with the “Congressional Sneaker Caucus,” a new coalition he’s forming with Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon.

The goal of the caucus, Moskowitz said when announcing it Thursday, is to find common ground and foster bipartisan cooperation between federal lawmakers and their offices through community events and social gatherings open to both political parties.

“The sneakers I wear across the Capitol represent a pathway back to my childhood and a connection to the next generation,” he said in a statement. “They routinely are a starting point for conversation with my colleagues. That’s exactly why I launched this caucus — to use sneakers to promote social interactions between members of Congress, their staff, and visitors to the Capitol.”

Going to cast our first vote! Fun fact, you can wear sneakers pic.twitter.com/kpejvdRwwd — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 3, 2023

Chavez-DeRemer, a fellow freshman member of Congress, said the Sneaker Caucus will be “a light-hearted way” to build relationships across the aisle and among constituents.

“I’m excited to join Congressman Moskowitz to launch the bipartisan Sneaker Caucus,” she said in a statement. “From expressing style to demonstrating athleticism and innovation, sneakers are a fun part of our culture.”

Moskowitz first hinted he was taking steps to form the Sneaker Caucus on Jan. 2, when he tweeted a photo of hand-painted Jordans honoring both his late father, Michael Moskowitz, and the victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his alma mater.

Shortly after the shooting, Moskowitz, then a state lawmaker, delivered a passionate speech on the Florida House floor that helped pass Florida’s first major gun reform legislation in years.

The tweet, which Moskowitz posted before being sworn into office, included the hashtag #sneakercaucus.

For swearing in on the US House floor I’ll be wearing hand painted Jordan’s honoring the victims of the shooting at my high school ⁦@MSDHighSchool⁩ in #parkland and the color purple in honor of my dad that died from pancreatic cancer less than a year ago. ⁦#sneakercaucus pic.twitter.com/HVomyc8mdD — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 2, 2023

Just two days after that, he posted another picture to Twitter. This time, it was of white and grey Jordans with the caption, “Thinking of starting the sneaker caucus.”

Thinking of starting the sneaker caucus pic.twitter.com/h7skaVnJXc — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 5, 2023

Then about a month later, he again tied the idea of sports footwear to Congress, posting a pic to Twitter of DJ Khaled-branded Jordans he planned to wear during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

This time, he added the hashtag #SneakerOfTheHouse.

My State of the Union guest: DJ Khaled . . . . shoes#SneakerOfTheHouse pic.twitter.com/IBlEbKMR6z — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) February 7, 2023

Moskowitz appeared to let the idea cool off after that but pursued other ways to reach across party lines, including an initiative he started in February to break bread with some of his Republican colleagues. His office told Florida Politics he’s taken four GOP lawmakers to lunch so far.

“We must show the American people that you can adamantly disagree with your neighbors and still act normal,” he said at the time. “The American people didn’t send us here to bicker just to increase our Twitter following – they sent us to D.C. to produce solutions to their problems. We don’t have to agree. But if we can find common ground that’s good progress.”

No word yet on other Sneaker Caucus members.