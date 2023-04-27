Personnel note: Mary Beth Vickers heads to KPMG Florida

One of the top health care advisers in the Governor’s office is joining a “Big Four” firm.

Mary Beth Vickers, who served a full four-year term as a top health care advisor under former Gov. Rick Scott and another a full term under Gov. Ron DeSantis, has left the Governor’s office to join KPMG.

Based in the firm’s Tallahassee office, Vickers starts her new job this month and will bring a wealth of health care policy and as well as state fiscal policy experience to the firm. Vickers also worked on the state’s navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vickers earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Florida State University and worked as a nurse before her eight-year stint at EOG.

“We’re excited to welcome Mary Beth to the team after adding former DCF Secretary Chad Poppell,” said Partner Anthony Monaco, who leads KPMG services to government in Florida.

“The government health and human services sector in Florida continues to grow quickly and their addition to the team will enable us to continue to provide unique perspectives and experience to help our clients face the challenges of the next decade.”

Poppell joined KPMG in 2021 after leading the Department of Children and Families for half of DeSantis’ first administration. At KPMG, he is the Managing Director of Health and Government Solutions and works with government agencies across the country.

KPMG is a multinational professional services network and is known as one of the “Big Four” accounting firms alongside Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers.