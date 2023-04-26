Sixty Days for 4.26.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session:

The Last 24

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is signaling that Senate Republicans are not aligned with House Republicans on a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and make it more difficult for adults to obtain as well. The Senate passed its version of the bill (SB 254) in early April, but the House amended the Senate bill last week, tagging its version of the gender-affirming ban onto the Senate bill before sending it back to the upper chamber last week. Passidomo told reporters Wednesday she was not on board with the provision in the House proposal that bans private insurance companies from providing coverage for the care. Her remarks come after members of the House Health and Human Services Committee voted along party lines to ask House Speaker Paul Renner to subpoena the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Florida Psychiatric Society, two medical groups that support minors access to gender-affirming care. Here’s your nightly rundown.

Disney strikes back: The Mouse is firing back in a lawsuit against DeSantis that accuses him of perpetrating “a targeted campaign of government retaliation” for the company exercising its First Amendment rights.

CODE 8: The House and Senate are still at odds over just how far to expand the responsibility of the Capitol Police to patrol the area near the Capitol building.

Just in case: Lawmakers are agreeing to set aside $350 million as a safety net to prevent cuts to school districts in case the voucher expansion they already approved leads to an exodus of students.

Funding transfer: The House passed legislation that would transfer hundreds of millions of dollars from traditional public schools to charter schools’ capital budgets by 2028.

Muh diversity: A bill (HB 931) that would more closely regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges has advanced through the House and now awaits the full Senate’s approval.

Courthouse clash: Funding for a new Court of Appeal courthouse in St. Petersburg remains a sticking point in budget negotiations.

Hunt away: The House is unanimously backing a proposal from state hunting and fishing enthusiasts that would enshrine the practices in the Florida Constitution, pending voter approval.

Septic-to-Senate: A Senate regulatory package that tightens rules on septic tanks received a strike-all amendment in committee before getting the green light and heading to the floor.

Girl Matters: At-risk girls in Northeast Florida are poised to get a helping hand from the Legislature to the tune of $400,000.

Big-box handout: Legislation (SB 564/HB 677) ready for a floor vote in the Senate and House could stick it to small businesses while boosting bottom lines at their big box competition.

Where’s the beef? Sen. Keith Perry looks to have secured $1.75M for a 10,000-square-foot USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Newberry.

Play ball: The Clay County Regional Sports Complex looks likely to receive $1M after House and Senate budget committees agreed to the sum in budget conference.

In the money: House and Senate budget committees have agreed to allot $500,000 for the renovation of a onetime coffin plant, which will be repurposed as the Jacksonville Music History Museum.

Fair’s fair: Fairgrounds around the state will find the latest round of negotiations between House and Senate budget committees to be more than fair.

Good boy: Wednesday’s budget conference committees see a doggone good agreement to throw Putnam County a bone and slide in $250,000 for an animal control shelter.

$2M for 22: Concerns over state funding at the St. Pete Beach Fire Department can be extinguished now that the Senate has agreed to $2 million for improvements at Fire Station 22. Cape Coral and Treasure Island firehouse funding is also resolved.

Green dirt: Florida is closer than ever to adding regulations (HB 179) for the sale of kratom, a consumable plant with opioid- and stimulant-like effects.

Quote of the Day

“I’m not comfortable with that language. We’ll see what my members decide to do.”

— Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, on the House amendment to the gender-affirming care ban.

Bill Day’s Latest

3 Questions

Earlier today, Rep. Bobby Payne hosted the 5th annual Rural Counties Day at the Capitol to highlight the significant contributions rural counties make to the state and the unique challenges they face. While rural counties throughout Florida are no doubt full of charm and culture, they also play an important role in the state’s economy, contributing heavily in agriculture and ecotourism. Payne, who represents Putnam and parts of Clay, St. Johns, and Marion counties, is a powerful advocate in the Legislature for Florida’s rural communities, helping ensure these areas don’t get overlooked. Payne spoke to Florida Politics to elaborate on what rural counties offer the state and what more needs to be done to help these communities thrive.

Q: Why is rural Florida’s future so critical to the overall economy of Florida?

Payne: Florida’s path to continued economic prosperity runs directly through rural Florida. These communities represent the best opportunity for Florida’s growing manufacturing sector, and an evolving agricultural sector more dependent on technology than ever. The extensive expansion of broadband and other brick-and-mortar infrastructure are going to open up significant and exciting job creation opportunities throughout the rural Florida landscape statewide. Simply put, our rural communities have the ability to offer growing industries that produce great-paying jobs with an unmatched quality of life — it’s the perfect picture that so many people are seeking in our nation, and frankly, worldwide.

Q: How can the state best assist in addressing the needs of Florida’s rural communities?

Payne: Our state can best position our rural communities through meaningful investment in targeted infrastructure for properties and sites that can yield high-quality, job-producing projects. This, coupled with special designations, such as the Rural Areas of Opportunity, will give rural Florida tools they can use to improve their local economies, as well as the overall economic health of the state.

Making Florida as a whole business-friendly is also good for our rural areas. Owners of businesses large and small look at rural Florida because they know we’ve created a great business climate in Florida, and the cost of locating in our rural areas is attractive. Our business climate also makes it easier for entrepreneurs in rural areas to start a new business that will create wealth and bring better jobs to our state.

We also continue to support and invest in education, including Career Technical certifications, to make sure these areas have the trained workforce these employers will need.

Q: Can you share more about what the Legislature is doing to help Florida’s rural communities overcome the specific economic and educational challenges they face?

Payne: Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, and through the multiple organizations and individuals serving in the trenches to advance rural Florida’s future, I believe the Legislature is learning how much economic opportunity lives in these communities. Programs such as the Rural Infrastructure Fund, the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, and the Broadband Opportunities Fund are examples of financial assistance that are making a significant impact.

We also continue to seek ways to make sure our youth in rural communities have opportunities for an outstanding education. Rural Florida is filled with bright young people that are the future of this state, and the Legislature working to make sure they are provided the same opportunity to succeed as every other student across Florida.

Additionally, we’ve sought ways to strengthen the tools provided to rural communities, made sure state agencies understand the importance of using these tools, and, perhaps most importantly, we’ve made sure we listen to the needs of rural Florida.

Our rural communities are truly the Heartbeat of Florida. Through increased investment and greater flexibility in existing programs, the Legislature can help these unique and special areas, rich in character and culture, truly thrive in the years to come.

Lobby Up

The end of Session may be in sight, but the start of football season is a ways off. Still, gridiron fans will have a reason to hit refresh on ESPN.com tomorrow.

That’s when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off. For the past few weeks, Alabama QB Bryce Young has been the expected first pick overall (that means he’d go to the Carolina Panthers) but seemingly overnight the odds started shifting toward Kentucky QB Will Levis.

Regardless, no Florida team will get a crack at either — the Bucs get the first pick of the Sunshine State’s three franchises and they’re No. 19 in the draft order. Tampa Bay is expected to go for an edge rusher anyway, according to analysts.

Even though they snagged a ring just two years ago, the Bucs are the losingest team in NFL history, plus they’re coming off a season that saw them lose Tom Brady to retirement (for good this time). But they do have one of the winningest teams in Tallahassee in their corner. They’re represented by Michael Corcoran, Jacqueline Corcoran, Matt Blair, Samantha Sexton Greer, Bethany McAlister, and Will Rodriguez of Corcoran Partners.

The Jags get the No. 24 pick in the first round and if The Florida-Times Union’s predictions are on the money, University of Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence is their top target, followed by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the second round. The Jaguars have shown significant improvement last year, going 9-8 after a miserable 3-14 record in the 2021-22 season. When it comes to lobbying, however, the franchise has five Pro Bowlers on retainer: Brian Bautista, David Browning, Chris Dudley, Mercer Fearington and Clark Smith of The Southern Group.

Then there’s Miami, which won’t be making any flashy picks on Thursday — or any picks at all. It’s the second year in a row that the Dolphins won’t get a pick in the first round, this time due to tampering violations. They traded away their fourth and fifth-round picks as well. While the franchise has been a bit problematic as of late, their lobbying team is rock solid. For years, the Dolphins’ go-to advocates have been Ron Book, Rana Brown and Kelly Mallette, who are registered to lobby for Hard Rock Stadium.

Last but not least is the League itself. Their franchise QB is Matt Bryan of Smith Bryan & Myers, with fellow SBM lobbyists Teye Carmichael, David Daniel, Jeff Hartley and Lisa Hurley also making the roster.

The Next 24

10 a.m. — The Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

10 a.m. — The House holds a floor session. House Chambers.

Also, the following committees will meet:

6:15 p.m. — The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

Full floor session agendas, including bills to be considered, are available on the House and Senate websites.