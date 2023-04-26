Budget conference: Money allocated for Clay County sports complex

Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.

Vince Lombardi’s legendary maxim may apply to the Clay County Regional Sports Complex, which looks likely to receive $1 million after House and Senate budget committees agreed to the sum in budget conference.

The Sen. Jennifer Bradley priority will allow for development and construction of a multipurpose sports facility that will also include what the funding request calls “fun space” along with sports fields, picnic areas and restrooms.

The new million dollars will match $3 million in other state funding from Fiscal Year 2020-21 and $3.5 million in local appropriations. Clay County will ultimately own and manage the complex, which will benefit school-aged users and the population of the county at large.

Advocates anticipate “improved quality of life, opportunities for outdoor recreation and exercise” as benefits. Surveys will measure usage.

While this issue appears wrapped, other budget matters are outstanding.

Budget conference subcommittees will meet throughout the week to resolve differences in each area. When remaining issues reach an impasse, they will be “bumped” to the full budget conference committee.

Lawmakers must reach an agreement on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.