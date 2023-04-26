April 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Money allocated for Clay County sports complex
New district, same strong numbers for Jennifer Bradley. Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiApril 26, 20232min0

Related Articles

Jax

Budget conference: Jacksonville Music History Museum in the money

HeadlinesJax

Budget conference: Building boost for North Florida special ed school

HeadlinesJax

Budget conference: Camp Deep Pond gets $400K float

FLAPOL030121CH12
This is the second round of state funding for this project.

Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.

Vince Lombardi’s legendary maxim may apply to the Clay County Regional Sports Complex, which looks likely to receive $1 million after House and Senate budget committees agreed to the sum in budget conference.

The Sen. Jennifer Bradley priority will allow for development and construction of a multipurpose sports facility that will also include what the funding request calls “fun space” along with sports fields, picnic areas and restrooms.

The new million dollars will match $3 million in other state funding from Fiscal Year 2020-21 and $3.5 million in local appropriations. Clay County will ultimately own and manage the complex, which will benefit school-aged users and the population of the county at large.

Advocates anticipate “improved quality of life, opportunities for outdoor recreation and exercise” as benefits. Surveys will measure usage.

While this issue appears wrapped, other budget matters are outstanding.

Budget conference subcommittees will meet throughout the week to resolve differences in each area. When remaining issues reach an impasse, they will be “bumped” to the full budget conference committee.

Lawmakers must reach an agreement on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRadioactivity concerns not enough to derail phosphogypsum bill on path to Senate

nextBudget conference: Jacksonville Music History Museum in the money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]ridapolitics.com
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more