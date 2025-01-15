Becker elevates federal lobbyist Amanda Wood to Senior Director

Amanda Wood has been promoted to Senior Director at Becker, a multipractice commercial law firm with lawyers, lobbyists and other professionals in offices throughout the East Coast. As part of her promotion, Wood will receive equity shareholder-like rights and privileges.

Wood is only the second non-lawyer at Becker to achieve the title of Senior Director. She will enjoy all of the same privileges as equity shareholders, except those imposed by the Florida Bar in relation to law firm ownership. The promotion to Senior Director undergoes the same level of scrutiny and criteria as a nomination to equity shareholder, the firm said in its announcement.

Omar Franco, head of Becker’s Federal Lobbying practice in Washington, D.C., and Vice Chair of the firm’s Government Law and Lobbying Practice, was the first non-lawyer to be appointed as a Senior Director in 2021.

Wood has been a key member of Becker’s Federal Lobbying team in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office since its founding 11 years ago. Her primary focus is assisting clients with federal funding needs. Wood’s experience as senior legislative staff on Capitol Hill informed Wood’s representation of clients on matters ranging from Federal Emergency Management Agency policy to smart city solution deployment and from beach renourishment to major transportation infrastructure.

Wood represents municipal, corporate and nonprofit clients on matters related to transportation, economic development, natural resources, law enforcement, homeland security and social services.

Prior to her service with Becker, Wood served as Legislative Director to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, where she was responsible for developing and implementing the Senator’s legislative agenda and strategy.

Wood currently represents Sound Thinking (formerly ShotSpotter), Tantalus, BEAM Solar, Doosan Bobcat, Koppers, Sarasota and Collier counties, Hennepin County in Minnesota, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Cape Coral, the Town of Davie, and more.

Wood has earned a number of accolades, including being named as a Hired Gun, to “The Hill’s” Annual List of Top Lobbyists and as a Top Lobbyist by the National Institute of Lobbying & Ethics (NILE) in 2021.

Amanda is also a member of Becker’s international practice, which aims to be a reference point for international clients looking to access or expand their presence in U.S. markets and for U.S. clients looking to expand internationally.

“Amanda has been an amazing success story at Becker and has been key in growing our federal lobbying practice,” Becker Managing Shareholder Gary C. Rosen said. “She has the attitude, mindset and adherence to Becker culture that the firm prioritizes. She is beloved by clients and colleagues, and we are thrilled to give Amanda the additional benefits and stature that she deserves from this promotion.”

The Becker Federal Government Relations team is bipartisan and includes Washington, D.C., and state capitol insiders, Capitol Hill veterans, former high-level administration officials and agency experts, and former in-house corporate lobbyists.

Becker is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, with offices throughout the east coast.