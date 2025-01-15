After 7 years on the West Palm Beach Commission, Christina Lambert launches bid for Mayor

January 14, 2025
Christina Lambert for Mayor
The Mayor’s race culminates in March 2027.

Christina Lambert has spent the better part of a decade serving West Palm Beach residents on the City Commission. She now wants to take her talents to the municipality’s highest local office.

Lambert just launched a campaign to succeed term-limited West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James in March 2027.

She’ll have company. Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, whose term ends in 2026, confirmed he’s also seeking the job.

Lambert announced her candidacy during a Tuesday press conference at The Park golf course. More than 140 local residents and government, business, nonprofit, advocacy and faith leaders joined her to show their support, a press note from her campaign said.

Some are already endorsing her, including James, the West Palm Beach Firefighters Association and Fraternal Order of Police — West Palm Beach.

“For the last 7 years, I have had the honor and privilege to serve the residents of West Palm Beach as City Commissioner,” Lambert said in a prepared statement.

“When I think about serving my community, it rests on the foundation that I have made it my life’s mission to help others. To advocate for those who need a voice. To push for ideas that elevate others. And to fight for our community so that no one gets left behind.”

Lambert’s campaign priorities include keeping West Palm Beach safe and ensuring a diverse local economy that supports small businesses and local job creators. She vowed to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship so that Palm Beach County’s most populous city is a leader in tech, health care, finance and other booming industries.

She wants to protect West Palm Beach’s open spaces and parks, address the city’s traffic issues, support its schools and increase government transparency. Ensuring that the city is welcoming to people of all demographic backgrounds is also on her to-do list.

Lambert said she hopes to set an example and open doors for women in the community.

“I am going to ensure that women have a seat at the head of the table, a voice in our community, and can accomplish their dreams,” she said.

James called Lambert “the best choice” for the city’s next Mayor.

“She has put in the time to understand our issues, our processes and our vision for the future,” he said in a prepared statement. “Christina understands that our city’s strength lies in its people, and she is committed to ensuring that every voice is heard, and every need is met.”

Brian Lamb, President of the West Palm Beach Firefighters Association, said Lambert has the understanding of public safety necessary to lead the city.

“Our residents count on us to show up, and we count on leaders like Christina to give us what we need to save lives,” he said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to endorse her for Mayor of West Palm Beach.”

Adam Myers, President of the Fraternal Order of Police — West Palm Beach, said Lambert has displayed “unwavering commitment to public safety, community engagement, and the well-being of every resident in this city.”

“She understands the challenges we face on the front lines and (has) a clear vision for addressing crime, ensuring accountability, and fostering trust between our officers and the communities we serve,” he said. “This isn’t just about backing someone who supports us as police officers; it’s about choosing a leader who prioritizes a safer, stronger, and more united West Palm Beach.”

Lambert has led two large local nonprofits: Leadership Palm Beach County, where she worked as Executive Director; and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, where she served as CEO.

Since December 2021, she has worked as Chief Administrative Officer for Gordon & Partners, a personal injury law firm headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens.

Weiss, a retired business executive from California who won the County Commission’s District 2 seat in 2018, also listed traffic and government transparency as priorities. His goal, he said, is to “make West Palm Beach a city that works for everyone.”

Lambert may have an early edge in funding. A state-level political committee called Friends of Christina Lambert launched last month with a $252,000 donation from Citizens for Law Order and Ethics.

Both entities are controlled by Cornerstone Solutions founder and President Rick Asnani, who previously helped Lambert’s City Commission campaign efforts.

