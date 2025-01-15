January 14, 2025
Pinellas County completes storm debris collection, meets deadline for reimbursement
Image via city of St. Petersburg

St. Pete Debris
Major construction and demolition debris has already been hauled out of the county.

Pinellas County has completed all storm debris collections in public unincorporated areas. The county met all state and federal deadlines for full reimbursement of eligible expenses.

Debris collection in some private communities still remains, but the county is awaiting authorization from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete those collections.

The county began debris collection on Oct. 2, after Hurricane Helene passed the county off-shore in the Gulf of Mexico, causing widespread flooding in low-lying and coastal areas. The first pass for debris collection was completed before Thanksgiving, with a final sweep beginning on Dec. 2.

Collection was complete this week, with crews documenting cleared streets with photos and video.

Collected debris was taken to various county debris management sites, where it will be transported to permitted sites outside the county. Major construction and demolition debris has already been hauled out of the county, while the grinding and hauling-out of wood and vegetative debris is ongoing.

The county will test all debris sites once final cleanup is complete to confirm safety.

Residents who still have debris that was not sorted and placed at the curb should work with their contracted trash hauling service for collection of bulky items. Residents who live in a municipality should check with their local officials for city-specific updates.

To report illegal dumping, including of storm debris, call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.

