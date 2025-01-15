Personnel note: Minah Hall, Jennifer Carroll join VisionFirst Advisors

Minah Hall and Jennifer Carroll are joining the team at VisionFirst Advisors, a top economic development consulting firm.

VFA, which specializes in location advisory, labor and market intelligence and strategy, announced the hires on the heels of its merger with Compass Key Site Solutions, a deal that enhanced VFA’s national reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Minah and Jennifer to the VisionFirst Advisors team,” said Gray Swoope, President and CEO of VisionFirst Advisors. “This partnership brings together the total package for any business looking to relocate or expand. Our team includes former economic development state leaders, a world class CPA and leading tax attorneys. You just can’t find that level of expertise at any other boutique consulting firm.”

With a combined 40 years of experience, Hall and Carroll have led major tax incentive negotiations and site selection strategies across a range of industries, including food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Hall joins VFA with more than two decades of experience negotiating complex tax credits and incentives. Having previously held senior roles at two leading tax firms, Hall’s expertise has helped secure billions of dollars in savings for some of the largest corporations in the world.

Carroll, with over 15 years in the field, is known for her ability to navigate intricate state and local tax statutes and create innovative cost models that support business growth.

“VisionFirst offers clients the strength of a large, global firm with the hands-on approach of a boutique firm,” said Hall. “There are no cookie cutter solutions at VisionFirst, and that dedication to high-quality customer service is what we admire about the team’s work ethic. We are excited to join the VisionFirst team and continue to set the standard for excellence in economic development strategy, location advisory as well as tax and incentive consulting.”

The new additions expand VFA’s geographic footprint, with new offices in Chicago and Dallas.