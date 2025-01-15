Former FWC Commissioner named to leadership position of hunting advocacy group

A former Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) leader has been named to the Board of Directors for a hunting advocacy organization.

The T. Roosevelt Action (TRA) group announced this week that Josh Kellam has been named its newest member of the Board. Kellam is not only a former Commissioner of the FWC, he also helmed the referendum campaign for Amendment 2 this past cycle, which voters approved.

That measure easily cleared the required 60% threshold to pass, with 67.34% of ballots cast approving the measure. Amendment 2 established a constitutional right for Floridians to hunt and fish in the state.

The TRA, named after outdoorsman and President Theodore Roosevelt, is a hunters’ rights organization stating that its purpose is to fight “radical extremists (that) are attacking your right to hunt and fish,” according to its website. TRA has chapters in many states, including Florida.

Kellam’s advocacy for hunting and fishing made him a perfect fit for the TRA Board, officials with the organization said.

“We are excited to have Josh join our board,” said Luke Hilgemann, CEO of T. Roosevelt Action, in a news release this week. “His experience in grassroots mobilization and coalition-building will be crucial as we work to safeguard the rights of anglers and hunters across the country. Together, we will ensure that future generations can enjoy the outdoor traditions we hold dear.”

Kellam was an FWC Commissioner from January 2019 to January 2024. He said he was thrilled to become a member of the TRA Board.

“I am honored to join this dedicated team of folks committed to ensuring the preservation of our precious natural resources here in Florida and across the country,” Kellam said. “As a father and a Floridian, I know first hand what’s at stake in the ongoing mission to protect and preserve both the lands that we love and the rights that we deserve. I look forward to working with Luke and the team to further that work at this critical time.”