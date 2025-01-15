January 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

After court ruling, Gov. DeSantis eyes tougher homeless camping ban
A new Florida law makes sleeping in public places illegal, upturning the way cities manage the unhomed.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 15, 20255min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

No Spring football game for FSU

HeadlinesInfluence

Tina Polsky files suite of gun control bills

HeadlinesSpecials

‘Stay tuned’: Gov. DeSantis still isn’t tipping hand on Senate replacement for Marco Rubio

Homeless beggar man lying on the ground outdoors in city asking for money donation.
Lawmakers may act in the wake of a SCOTUS ruling.

Florida’s Governor says there may be latitude to make the state’s prohibition against public camping or sleeping by the unhoused tougher.

Speaking in Winter Haven, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that after current legislation passed, a “Supreme Court ruling since then … probably has cleared the way for us to be a little stronger on how that was done.”

“The original bill was written based on some existing precedent, even though we didn’t agree with it. I think the Legislature was like, well, we want something that’s going to stick. So there may be even more that they could do to tighten that up,” DeSantis said.

The 6-3 verdict in the Oregon case of City of Grants Pass v. Johnson affirmed HB 1365, which was passed as a “carrot and stick” approach and a “Florida model” for dealing with the problem.

The majority opinion, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, notes federal prohibitions on “the storage of … sleeping bags,” “sleeping activities” on park lands and “dangerous” encampments

“We’ll see if there’s a need to reevaluate it, but you have a right as a Floridian, you know, to walk down the street, you know, to go to some shop or a restaurant without being overrun by homeless,” DeSantis said. “And you can deal with the people that end up homeless with compassion, and there’s things that we can do potentially to be helpful. But simply allowing these places to get overrun, that’s just a nonstarter and we’re not going to let that happen in the state of Florida.”

Florida’s law requires local jurisdictions to pick a piece of public property and move people who are camping or sleeping in public spaces toward that location. Local camps must include clean restrooms, running water, security on premises and bans on drugs and alcohol. The measure bars counties and municipalities from permitting public sleeping or camping on public property without explicit permission.

Enforcement hasn’t been as aggressive in some places as state law would allow. In Jacksonville, for example, Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan has been accused by one Republican City Council member of “pushing homeless out of downtown and into the neighborhoods,” a read somewhat corroborated last year by another member who suggested that phase one of the city’s strategy was to clear the population out of downtown.

Under state law, cities like Jacksonville can be civilly sued starting for not providing enforcement that fulfills the legislative intent of the bill passed by overwhelming, bipartisan margins last year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio getting more pushback from protestors than Senators during confirmation hearing

nextDoral Vice Mayor leaves Democratic Party, joins GOP

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    January 15, 2025 at 12:21 pm

    Another unfunded state mandate dispatched by his excellency Dee the Decider.

    As for Rory Diamond’s lame comment: The Beaches are actively trying to fob off the homeless problem here to COJ. Rory the carpetbagger would know this but he doesn’t actually represent the Beaches (except to take his salary), but rather the MAGA high command in Duval. Primarily the 4 MAGAs holding down at-large seats, which are the product of electoral vote dilution.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories