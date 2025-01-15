Florida TaxWatch report details lacking health care access and faltering health in general

The state watchdog group Florida TaxWatch published an analysis looking at health care access and the elements impacting the health of Floridians, pointing to potential improvements for access.

The eight-page report accompanied with commentary from TaxWatch officials noted that there are some serious gaps in health care coverage in Florida. The commentary also stressed that employment and improved government policies can play a key determinant factor in improving health in the state.

“A survey of more than 200,000 respondents showed that the underemployed population has the highest prevalence of inadequate healthcare while self-employed individuals had the lowest level of any type of health care utilization,” the report stated.

The commentary wasn’t limited to solely health care access. It also examined food insecurity in Florida and how that might impact health in the state, among other topics.

“Adults from food-insecure households have a 21% higher risk of clinical hypertension than adults from food-secure households. The risk of clinical diabetes is 50% higher among adults living in food-insecure households. Specifically, women of households with higher food insecurity reported poor physical health and more frequent mental distress,” the analysis found.

The report also analyzed impacts on health from housing instability, socioeconomic status and career choices.

Some of the conclusions were fairly obvious. Goods job with good health care benefits lead to more healthy people. But the report also acknowledges that benefits related to solid jobs are not absolutely necessary for health care access.

“It is important to note that, although employer-based coverage generally provides the best coverage, there are other coverage options available through the marketplace,” the report stated. “Easier access to health care means a healthier and longer life.”

The report also stresses that Florida government could play a stronger role in augmenting better health care access.

“Policies that provide quality education to all populations can lead to greater access to health care in the long term. A society of better educated and employed people is a healthy population,” the report stated. “Along with employment programs, policies promoting career counseling, affordable housing, high-quality food, and health insurance with employment, all can reduce poverty and improve the well-being and health of a larger population.”