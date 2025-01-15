Documentary series produced by environmental activist organization snags Emmy award

A prominent environmental organization is being honored for its work in TV that showcased Florida’s most pristine areas.

Conservation Florida, an environmental protection activist organization, has been selected as an Emmy award winner for a documentary series called “Protect Our Paradise.” The six-part series was produced by Conservation Florida in conjunction with Crawford Entertainment.

The Suncoast Emmy award acknowledges the series and documentary work that explored Florida’s environmentally sensitive areas and explained some of the threats to lands and wetlands. The series traverses through forests, springs, ranchlands and coastal preserves in Florida. It also advocated for increased conservation measures in those areas.

Chad Crawford hosted the documentary series. He gained notoriety after hosting a show called “How to Do Florida.” Crawford also brought on several guests into the series that aired on television stations across Florida and is currently streaming on Discover Florida Channel. That outlet claims to have the largest collection of Florida television programming.

“Winning a Suncoast Emmy is an incredible honor, but the true reward is inspiring action,” said Crawford, creative director at Crawford Entertainment. “This series was created with the hope of sparking a movement to protect the places that make Florida extraordinary. We’re proud to have worked alongside Conservation Florida to bring this vision to life.”

Each episode of the series featured different environmental conservation topics and areas under threat including the Florida Wildlife Corridor, natural springs, agriculture and other ecosystems. Other topics included how to ensure Floridians get clean water and how communities can enable natural conservation.

“This Emmy belongs to everyone dedicated to protecting Florida’s environment because this series was about you,” said Traci Deen, CEO of Conservation Florida, who served as an executive producer of the series. “It’s further proof that storytelling is a powerful tool for change.”

The series was financially supported by the Bellini Family of Tampa. That family has been a longtime champion of environmental conservation efforts in the Sunshine State.