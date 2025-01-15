January 15, 2025
Pam Bondi tells Senators she would review federal proposals mirroring Parkland law
Image via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Jacob OglesJanuary 15, 20254min0

fl-ne-cb-eight-broward-parkland-deputies-20190123
The Attorney General nominee recounted her own experience responding to Pulse and Parkland shootings.

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi told U.S. Senators she would work with lawmakers regarding gun policy mirroring Florida’s Parkland bill. But she didn’t commit to any specific proposal and stressed her own support for the Second Amendment.

She made remarks to Democratic Senators during a sometimes contentious confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, asked Bondi about Florida laws passed during her tenure as Florida Attorney General.

“In the wake of the Parkland shooting in 2018, you expressed support for certain gun control measures in Florida, including raising the minimum age for firearm purchases and implementing red flag laws, which I agree with and I support,” Padilla said. “They are proven to make a difference and to save lives. How would you use the position of Attorney General to advance these commonsense gun safety policies on a national level?”

He referenced a controversial law passed in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High mass shooting, which resulted in the death of 17 people. After the tragedy, Gov. Rick Scott signed a gun control package raising the purchasing age for assault rifles to 21 and instating red flag laws that allowed for individuals’ guns to be seized temporarily if courts decide they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Bondi as Attorney General defended the legislation following a lawsuit by the National Rifle Association. Courts ruled the law was constitutional in 2020 after Bondi had left office.

In her confirmation hearing, Bondi stressed she has been a defender of basic gun rights.

“I have always been pro-Second Amendment,” she said. “I will follow the laws of my state of Florida and our country, of course, regarding any gun laws.”

But she recounted that during her time in office, she was on scene in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting and others.

“I worked that shooting, meaning I was there when 17 family members were notified that their children were murdered,” she said. “Also Pulse nightclub.”

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse, an Orlando gay bar.

“I also went to Nevada to help with the MGM shooting. The Attorney General at the time asked me to come out there,” she said. “I believe over 60 people were murdered there. I am an advocate for the Second Amendment that I will enforce the laws of the land.”

Padilla said he wanted to know if Bondi would back similar policies to those implemented in Florida and said he would like Congress to take up a federal red flag law and universal background checks.

“I would be glad to meet with you and review any legislation that you have, Senator,” Bondi said in response.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

