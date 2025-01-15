Pam Bondi promises to restore confidence, integrity to Justice Department

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi promised a return to prosecuting dangerous crimes if she becomes U.S. Attorney General as she spoke to Senators at her confirmation hearing.

“If confirmed, I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components,” Bondi said. “The partisans in the organization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all.”

Bondi delivered opening remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee as Senators considered her nomination as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump.

Before taking questions from Senators, she stressed that her background as a prosecutor in Florida was a formative experience.

“Nothing has impacted my career more than my experience as a state prosecutor, because I got to know and still keep in touch with many victims and their families from when I was a prosecutor,” Bondi said.

She also looked back Wednesday at eight years she spent as Florida Attorney General.

“I proudly served for two terms. I was term-limited. I would probably still be there right now, had I not been kicked out of office by term limits. I loved being Attorney General. I did my best to keep Florida safe.”

Specifically, Bondi cited work fighting the opioid crisis, including shutting down pill mills and stripping licenses from doctors distributing painkillers. She recalled a fight with many Republicans in government when she wanted fentanyl scheduled as a narcotic as many officials still saw the drug as something used primarily for medical purposes.

“At that time, people thought it was something you merely got in the hospital on a patch after surgery,” she said. “I will do everything I can to fight that with the agencies that fall under the Department of Justice.”

Bondi pointed to a record of working on a bipartisan basis with other state Attorneys General on class action cases. She also fought price gouging and worked on hurricane relief.

Bondi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for criminal justice reform, noting she supported the First Step Act during Trump’s first administration.

“We have to fix the Bureau of Prisons, and I am looking on both sides of the aisle,” Bondi said. “The Bureau has suffered from years of mismanagement, lack of funding and low morale.”