Shevrin Jones wants home addresses of elected officials and their families exempted from public records

As more politicians see protests pop up at their homes, lawmakers wonder if their addresses belong in the public domain.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, just filed legislation (SB 268) that would exempt from public records the home addresses and phone numbers of elected officials and their families.

“I filed this bill to enhance the safety of public officials by removing their home addresses from online public records. In an increasingly polarized political climate, easily accessible personal information poses a heightened risk of harm to those in higher office,” he said.

“This legislation aims to ensure public officials can serve without fear for their safety and to prevent the potential danger from discouraging individuals from pursuing careers in politics. Protecting their privacy is a necessary step to fostering a safer, more secure environment for public service.”

He noted that several politicians in Florida have seen protests invade the sanctity of their personal lives. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, saw protesters march on his home in 2021 demanding he refuse to certify President Joe Biden’s win that year. State Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, has also seen protests outside his house.

Around the country, officials from across the political spectrum have seen activists invade their domicile. Notoriously, an individual in 2022 broke into then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer.

“I’m sure there’s countless others,” Jones said.

In addition to home addresses and phone numbers, Jones’ bill would also exempt dates of birth and the locations of schools or day care centers used by officials’ children.

The bill would apply to personal information of any official in Florida elected to state, local or federal office.

While the information exempted by the bill would no longer be accessible by the public, the government would still have access to the data for its own official uses.