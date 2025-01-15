January 15, 2025
‘Stay tuned’: Gov. DeSantis still isn’t tipping hand on Senate replacement for Marco Rubio

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis 2_LE_auto_x2_light_ai copy
Reporters speculate, but only the Governor knows who the selection will be.

As U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sits in his confirmation hearing to be Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Florida’s Governor isn’t announcing who he will appoint to take the Miami Republican’s place.

“So what I said was he’s not going to most likely vacate until the afternoon on Jan. 20, which is on Monday, but that we would have somebody that would be ready to go. So I would just say to everybody: Stay tuned,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Winter Haven.

DeSantis has been more willing to exclude potential picks than to say who he will select in the weeks since it became clear Rubio is headed to Foggy Bottom.

U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack and Cory Mills need to stay in the House to shore up the slender Republican majority, the Governor said this week.

DeSantis previously ruled himself out as the Senate appointee, mocking speculation that people knew who he would pick.

“It’s all made up, and they’re just guessing,” DeSantis said of reporters.

Names linked to the seat by reporters have included Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker José Oliva, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis. State Sen. Jay Collins has also expressed interest in the appointment.

Time is running short, and an official announcement could happen as soon as Thursday. But it didn’t happen Wednesday morning.

The selection will face an election in 2026, meanwhile, and that could be yet another compelling statewide race in a year where the Governor is termed out along with the Cabinet.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

