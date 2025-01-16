Mike Waltz says Donald Trump team still ‘very optimistic’ about Israel-Hamas ceasefire

A Florida Congressman who is set to be the next National Security Adviser to President-elect Donald Trump is still bullish on a ceasefire deal with Hamas that Israel’s government may not approve.

“One of the final pieces in the arrangement is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his key team, you know, basically have to run this through their government and get the votes for this deal,” U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said on “Fox & Friends.”

“So there’s some last-minute kind of maneuvering, there’s some last-minute shifting. They actually have to present names on lists and a specific timeline for when those exchanges (of hostages) will be taking place. So that’s what’s going on right now. We are still very optimistic.”

Waltz urged Israelis to trust the incoming administration, even as the Israeli Cabinet vote has been delayed and Netanyahu has accused Hamas of “reneging” on the deal framework, as reported by The Washington Post.

“I want the people of Israel to hear me loud and clear: You’re dealing with President Trump, who took out Qassem Soleimani, who took out Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who fully supports Israel. No one has done more for Israel than President Trump. We will have their back to make sure Hamas never exists as a terrorist state and certainly does not govern Gaza,” Waltz added.

Waltz went on to say people “need to be focused on” the hostages “coming out, hugging their families as President Trump comes in.”

Of the group in captivity, 25 are alive, while there are a “number of remains.”

The release is to be phased over 42 days.