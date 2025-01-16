First responders from Donald Trump assassination attempt among 7,500 inaugural parade participants

More than 7,500 participants from 23 states — including veterans groups, first responders, high school and university marching bands, and equestrian groups — will participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Monday immediately following the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

Every branch of the U.S. armed forces will also be represented at the parade, each having accepted an invitation from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

“The committee is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest from Americans across the country seeking to participate in one of our nation’s most important and longstanding traditions,” Inaugural Committee Co-Chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler said. “With upwards of 7,500 participants joining in the Presidential Inaugural Parade, we are thrilled to honor our country and begin America’s new Golden Era.”

Parade participants will include first responders from Butler County, many of whom were on scene in July after Trump was struck by a bullet as part of an assassination attempt. Trump survived the attempt, but one of the Butler County first responders did not.

“We are forever changed by the devastating loss of our fellow first responder Corey Comperatore. We hope all Americans will pause today to remember the bravery and sacrifice of their own first responders and police, the expertise of their 911 dispatchers, and the skill of their local hospital emergency and medical staff and emergency management agencies,” the group offered in a prepared statement.

“What we did together at the Butler Farm Show Grounds as first responders, police and pre-hospital emergency teams on that terrible day in July is what we are trained to do in Butler County every day: protect and save lives.”

The group added that they were honored to be representing other first responders, hospital emergency and medical staff who treated victims that day.

“We are honored to be here to represent them all, and immensely proud to salute our fellow life-savers nationwide by marching together in the Inaugural Parade,” the group said.

Also participating will be the Benedictine Schools of Richmond.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen to participate in this national event,” the schools’ President Jesse Grapes said. “This opportunity reflects the discipline, commitment and character of our Cadets and underscores the core values of leadership and service that define our school, and larger school community.”

Inaugural parades have a long history in the United States, dating all the way back to George Washington in his first election as the nation’s first President. Then, the parade was less organized, with crowds of supporters following Washington and cheering him on as he traveled from his Mount Vernon home to New York City.

Such spontaneous parades continued until 1809, with the inauguration of President James Madison, marking the beginning of parades as part of the official inaugural events.

Selected participants are listed below in their marching order:

U.S. Army

— Butler County first responders of Butler, Pennsylvania.

— NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums of New York.

— New York Military Academy of Cornwall on Hudson, New York.

— Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums of Boca Raton, Florida.

— America’s Patriotic Tractor of West Des Moines, Iowa.

— Stewarts Creek High School Band of Smyrna, Tennessee.

— Loadmaster Corporation of Norway, Michigan.

— U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Marines

— Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders of Middletown, Ohio.

— Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit of Palm Beach, Florida.

— Albertville High School Aggie Band of Albertville, Alabama.

— Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) of Arlington, Virginia.

— Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band of Lynchburg, Virginia.

— Navajos 4 Trump of Show Low, Arizona.

— Scripps Miramar Ranch of San Diego.

U.S. Navy

— Fork Union Military Academy of Fork Union, Virginia.

— Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets of College Station, Texas.

— Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band of Valdosta, Georgia.

— Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes of Culver, Indiana.

— Premiere Transportation of Brentwood, Tennessee.

— Texas High School Tiger Band of Texarkana, Texas.

— Montana State University Rodeo Team of Belgrade, Montana.

U.S. Air Force

— Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold of Holly, New Jersey.

— Mobile Azalea Trail Maids of Mobile, Alabama.

— The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and Summerall Guards of Charleston, South Carolina.

— Merced County Sheriff’s Posse of Hilmar, California.

— Missouri State University Pride Marching Band of Springfield, Missouri.

— Lunar Outpost of Arvada, Colorado.

— Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Coast Guard

— Mississippi Valley State University of Itta Bena, Mississippi.

— Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird of Randleman, North Carolina.

— Benedictine College Preparatory of Richmond, Virginia.

— American Tap Company of North Andover, Massachusetts.

— 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment of Fort Cavazos, Texas.

U.S. Merchant Marines Academy

— Diamond D Cowgirls of Covington, Georgia.

— Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak of Plano, Texas.

— Las Vegas Police Protective Association of Las Vegas, Nevada.

— Virginia Military Institute of Lexington, Virginia.