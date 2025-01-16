Julia Canady King builds on family legacy, joins BGR Group

Julia Canady King, daughter of Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and state Rep. Jennifer Canady, has joined Washington, D.C.-based lobbying and public relations firm BGR Group as a Director for Washington and Florida.

King previously served as Federal Affairs Coordinator for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office of Federal Relations & Intergovernmental Affairs, where she advised on federal policy issues, developed legislative initiatives and facilitated hurricane response and recovery.

That experience, which included serving as a liaison between state and federal government, is what attracted BGR to King.

“We are excited to welcome Julia to the BGR team,” BGR Group Chair and CEO Bob Wood said. “Her understanding of state and federal policymaking will help our clients achieve their legislative and regulatory goals.”

Prior to her work in DeSantis’ administration, King served as Government Affairs Manager for the Outdoor Hospitality Industry, where she also bridged state and federal government. There, she worked with state associations developing and furthering legislative priorities, coordinating federal outreach strategies and leading grassroots campaigns, including on seasonal labor and tax policy.

A native of Florida, King earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law.

King is married to Wells King, the research director at American Compass whose writing has appeared in National Review, American Affairs, The American Conservative and First Things, among others. Additionally, he served as a senior policy advisor to then-U.S. Sen. JD Vance, who will be sworn in next week as Vice President in Donald Trump’s administration. Wells King also previously worked as a policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, on the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Julia Canady King’s mom, Jennifer Canady, has served in the Florida House since 2022. Her dad, Justice Charles Canady, has served on the Florida Supreme Court since 2008, including as Chief Justice from 2010-2012. Prior to that, he served as a Judge in the Second District Court of Appeal and in the U.S. House from 1993 until 2001.