Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris file bills mandating standardized tests be offered in multiple languages

A pair of Central Florida Democrats want to allow students who speak English as a second language to take standardized tests in their native language at school.

The legislation (SB 260, HB 159) proposes offering the tests “in the three most prevalent languages represented in the English language learner population within this state,” according to the legislation filed by Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Rita Harris.

“It is an honor to serve as the Senate sponsor for this bill alongside Representative Harris. Standardized tests are tools that help track the academic progress and success for our students,” said Arrington, who is from Kissimmee, which has a large Puerto Rican population.

“It is important that these tests accurately reflect the educational outcomes of all our students, including those who have English as a second language. Our students deserve equitable access to standardized tests, so they can perform at their very best. The success of our students is vital to our community, and I am proud to support this bill.”

If the bill is passed, the Florida Department of Education would need to make the different versions of the tests available by the 2027-28 school year. The bills also would require the state to develop a timeline and plan to make additional languages available.

“With this bill, we have an opportunity to make Florida’s public schools more accessible to students with a native language other than English. Language proficiency is not a reflection of these student’s intelligence, and we can send that message with this bill. Instead, the state can offer pathways of success for each individual student, giving them the option to take standardized tests in the language they’re most comfortable with” said Harris, who is from Orlando.

About 30% of Florida families speak a language other than English at home, according to the latest U.S. Census.

Spanish, by far, is the most popular other language with nearly 1 in every 4 families speaking it at home.

“The linguistic fabric of our state is reflected in the fact that over 243 languages are spoken by our students,” said Susanne Pena, President of the Florida Association for Bilingual Education. “Ensuring that educators have access to resources that allow them to accurately assess students’ content knowledge, irrespective of language barriers, is key to supporting the academic success of every student.”