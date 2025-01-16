Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association backs ‘trusted leader’ Jimmy Patronis for CD 1

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) is endorsing Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in his bid for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Patronis is running in a Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned after being selected by President-elect Donald Trump as U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz, following pushback related to allegations against him of sexual impropriety with a minor, which he denies, withdrew from consideration and chose not to resume his place in Congress.

Now, Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election for the seat. He also boasts the endorsement of Trump, something recounted heavily in ads hitting the district on radio and video formats.

The FRLA is Florida’s premier nonprofit hospitality industry trade association, giving Patronis a potential boost among voters in the tourism-heavy coastal Panhandle areas.

“Jimmy Patronis has fiercely and admirably served as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer for over a decade, demonstrating his ability to protect and deliver exceptional financial oversight for the State of Florida,” FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover said.

“He has always been just a phone call away for the hospitality industry and his genuine desire to serve the people of Florida remains undeniable. Jimmy is a trusted leader whose business acumen, integrity, values, and proven commitment to Floridians make him the right choice for the constituents of Florida’s 1st Congressional District.”

The organization touted Patronis’ service not only as CFO, but also as a state Representative, specifically his work keeping hotels and restaurants open during the COVID pandemic, even as other states continued with closures.

“Northwest Florida boasts emerald coasts and unforgettable dining destinations that attract visitors, contributing significantly to the vibrancy of our state and the health of its economy,” said FRLA Chair of the Board Nick Sarra, who is also partner and CEO of Saltwater Restaurants in the Panhandle.

“CFO Patronis has a deep understanding of the importance of promoting and protecting hospitality and tourism throughout our region and across the state. As a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Patronis puts Florida first. He is the perfect candidate to represent CD-1 in Washington, D.C.”

In addition to his latest endorsement, and that from Trump, Patronis also recently secured support from Americans for Prosperity’s (AFP) political arm. The support from AFP has often loomed large in Republican Primaries. In CD 1, the GOP contest in January will likely determine who ultimately replaces Gaetz.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, CD 1 is one of the most conservative districts in the state. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Patronis in order to run for Congress has already submitted his resignation from his Cabinet post, effective March 31. Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint his replacement, who will serve until the position is up for re-election in 2026.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.