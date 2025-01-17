January 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump wins approval for plan to build 1,500 condos in Doral
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 17, 20255min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Severe cold in D.C. forces Donald Trump inauguration indoors

FederalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz nabs high-ranking Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee post

HeadlinesInfluence

Joe Gruters elected as Treasurer of Republican National Committee

Donald Trump
Units will likely start at $2M apiece.

It’s all green lights for Donald Trump’s plan to develop a luxury condo complex in Doral.

City Commissioners this week unanimously approved a site plan, development and rezoning agreement for the project, which is to rise at the President-elect’s Trump National Doral Miami golf resort property.

A limited liability company called Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, whose principal is listed Donald Trump Jr., is behind the plan, which includes building 1,498 condo units across four 20-floor towers, estimated to house approximately 4,975 residents.

Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric, who serves as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, appeared at City Hall on Wednesday ahead of the vote.

He didn’t speak at the meeting, The Real Deal reported. But according to NBC 6, he told Doral officials the project is not a “pump and dump” scheme and that his family “plans to own this property in perpetuity.”

A rendering of the Trump Doral International Towers by Doral-based Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners.

Units in the towers, which will surround the existing Trump National Doral resort, will likely start at $2 million apiece, Trump’s lawyer for the project, Felix Lasarte, told the South Florida Business Journal.

A memo from Doral Interim City Manager Francisco Rios recommending approval of the plans said the project will further a “Revenue Growth” goal the city detailed in its 2023 Strategic Plan.

The project, he said, will lead to “increasing the property value, thereby adding new revenues to the city’s property tax base and fees.”

Rendering image via Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners.

Project plans provide for 1,478 condos ranging from one-bedroom units of 885 square feet to 5,000-square-foot units with four bedrooms. The project would also include 20 three- to four-bedroom villas, all with rooftop terraces, of 3,014 to 3,442 square feet.

The 5.66 million-square-foot development, titled Trump Doral International Towers, would also boast 141,694 square feet of commercial space, 3,522 parking spots and close to 37 acres of open park and recreational space, including bike trails, tennis courts and pools.

Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners designed the project.

A final vote on the project is expected in September.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSevere cold in D.C. forces Donald Trump inauguration indoors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories