Donald Trump wins approval for plan to build 1,500 condos in Doral

It’s all green lights for Donald Trump’s plan to develop a luxury condo complex in Doral.

City Commissioners this week unanimously approved a site plan, development and rezoning agreement for the project, which is to rise at the President-elect’s Trump National Doral Miami golf resort property.

A limited liability company called Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, whose principal is listed Donald Trump Jr., is behind the plan, which includes building 1,498 condo units across four 20-floor towers, estimated to house approximately 4,975 residents.

Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric, who serves as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, appeared at City Hall on Wednesday ahead of the vote.

He didn’t speak at the meeting, The Real Deal reported. But according to NBC 6, he told Doral officials the project is not a “pump and dump” scheme and that his family “plans to own this property in perpetuity.”

Units in the towers, which will surround the existing Trump National Doral resort, will likely start at $2 million apiece, Trump’s lawyer for the project, Felix Lasarte, told the South Florida Business Journal.

A memo from Doral Interim City Manager Francisco Rios recommending approval of the plans said the project will further a “Revenue Growth” goal the city detailed in its 2023 Strategic Plan.

The project, he said, will lead to “increasing the property value, thereby adding new revenues to the city’s property tax base and fees.”

Project plans provide for 1,478 condos ranging from one-bedroom units of 885 square feet to 5,000-square-foot units with four bedrooms. The project would also include 20 three- to four-bedroom villas, all with rooftop terraces, of 3,014 to 3,442 square feet.

The 5.66 million-square-foot development, titled Trump Doral International Towers, would also boast 141,694 square feet of commercial space, 3,522 parking spots and close to 37 acres of open park and recreational space, including bike trails, tennis courts and pools.

Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners designed the project.

A final vote on the project is expected in September.