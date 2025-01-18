Team Trump touts poll showing support for illegal immigration crackdown

America backs the incoming President’s promises to deport undocumented immigrants, a pledge that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on.

That’s according to a survey being circulated by Donald Trump’s political arm.

“The New York Times poll found that 87 percent of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records, 63 percent of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants that arrived under Joe Biden, and 55 percent support deporting all illegal immigrants,” the transition team routes on Saturday.

The survey shows 68% of Republicans believe immigrants are a “burden on our country” because they take away “our jobs, housing, and health care.” When it comes to deportation, meanwhile, 87% of Republicans back it.

Florida will take concrete steps to help with deportation, with a Special Session planned during the last week of January with Trump’s blessing.

This week, the Governor outlined specific proposals that will be presented later this month, including mandating “that law enforcement at both the municipal county and state level … have maximum participation in any programs to assist the federal government with the enforce enforcement of federal immigration laws,” moving to “enact criminal penalties for illegal entry under state law,” and appointing a state immigration officer “dedicated to overseeing coordination” between federal and state resources.

DeSantis also wants local officials “empowered” to deport “people here illegally,” along with “better gang enforcement” and a broader definition that encompasses “these groups of illegal aliens … criminal rings of people taking advantage of very weak Biden administration policy.”

Reform of voter rolls is also necessary to further discourage illegal immigration with a declaration of U.S citizenship upon registration, DeSantis said, as is increasing penalties for false information and ending “in-state tuition for children of illegal immigrants.”

The Governor also wants to crack down on remittances to home countries by imposing ID verification in what he calls an “E-Verify for remittances,” which he sees as a “huge deterrent” to these transfers of money.

Finally, he wants a Texas-style “rebuttable presumption” that assumes detained illegal immigrants will flee and “are flight risks,” denying them bail.

The Governor has linked Florida’s legislative effort with the President-elect’s mandate.

“He told me, he said, ‘Listen, I know inflation is a big deal,’ but … the number one reason why he got elected, he said, was because of the immigration and the border issue,” DeSantis told podcast host Dana Loesch this week.