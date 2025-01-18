Kat Cammack seeks foreign flag ban in House

A North Florida Republican is ready to just say no to flags from foreign principalities.

Rep. Kat Cammack is running back her resolution to stop colleagues from “bringing or displaying a flag of a foreign nation” on the House floor. She previously filed it last year after members of Congress waved Ukrainian flags in the Chamber.

“On the floor of the United States House of Representatives, there should only be one flag on display: ours,” said Rep. Cammack. “We make serious decisions on behalf of the American people and their taxpayer dollars on the House floor. This business should be carried out beneath no other banner than our stars and stripes to remind us of who we represent and why this nation is the greatest in the history of the world. I’m glad to have earned the support of dozens of my colleagues who join me in standing up for the American people and putting our nation before all others.”

Size doesn’t matter here: even tiny flags would be flouting the ban, which is to be enforced by the House Sergeant-at-Arms. Lapel pins and flags as part of “an exhibit during a speech or debate under the rules of the House of Representatives” would be allowed, however.