January 18, 2025
Former UF official joins Donald Trump administration

A.G. Gancarski January 18, 2025

uf-gator-scaled
She served during the Ben Sasse era.

Penny Schwinn, one of former University of Florida President Ben Sasse’s hires, is headed to the White House.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that she would be Deputy Secretary of Education.

“Penny has a strong record of delivering results for children and families. She previously served as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education and, at the Texas Education Agency, as the Deputy Commissioner of Standards and Engagement, Deputy Commissioner of Special Populations and Monitoring, and Chief Deputy Commissioner of Academics. She was also the Assistant Secretary of Education of Delaware, and holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins, as well as a Ph.D. from Claremont,” Trump notes.

She was the youngest Education Commissioner in recent Tennessee history, UF noted when she was hired.

Sasse allowed Schwinn to work remotely from Tennessee in her role as Vice President for PK-12 and Pre-Bachelors Programs, a role intended to “extend UF’s impact to classrooms across Florida.” After the former Senator from Nebraska left Gainesville, she was released from her contract with a settlement.

“A former teacher herself, Penny became the founding principal of a charter school, because she believes in the power of School Choice, and is committed to delivering the American Dream to the next Generation by returning Education BACK TO THE STATES,” Trump adds.

In her roles in various states, Schwinn emphasized metrics and accountability. She looks likely to be part of the conservative movement to decentralize education policy from Washington in her new role.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

