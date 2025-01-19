January 19, 2025
St. Petersburg-based law firm elects Richard P. Green as shareholder

Drew Dixon

Richard Green
Richard P. Green has long history in land and government law leading to his appointment as LLW shareholder.

A prominent Florida law firm has approved a new shareholder.

Richard P. Green was elected shareholder of Lewis, Longman & Walker, (LLW) a St. Petersburg-based law office with operations in several locales in Florida. Green has worked his way up in the firm.

Green is the vice-chair of LLW’s litigation practice group and is an active member of the American Bar Association and the Florida Bar.

He joined the firm in 2016. Green’s handled a wide range of litigation including real property, commercial disputes, contracts, land use and environmental issues. Green has handled both public and private cases in state, federal and administrative courts largely focusing on construction-related cases along with permitting procedures. In particular, Green has dealt with property transfers in family real estate.

“We are thrilled to announce Richard as LLW’s newest shareholder,” said Michelle Diffenderfer, president and shareholder of LLW. “Richard exemplifies LLW’s commitment to delivering the best in client service through leadership, expertise, and legal advocacy.”

Green has been listed as a “rising star” by Florida Super Lawyers, a peer group for attorneys in the Sunshine State. Only 2.5% of Florida attorneys have received that award.

Meanwhile Best Lawyers in America placed Green on its “Ones to Watch” list for environmental and real estate litigation. Tampa Magazine also named Green as a “top lawyer in administrative and regulatory law.”

Green earned his law degree at the University of Louisville’s Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and he now resides in Manatee County with his family.

LLW now has offices not only in St. Petersburg, but Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The firm has three dozen attorneys combined working in those offices around the state. LLW has wracked up more than 30 years of experience in the practice of environmental, transportation and infrastructure, land use, government and real estate litigation.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

