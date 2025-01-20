Personnel note: Tasi Hogan joins Verra Mobility

Tasi Hogan has joined the government relations team at Verra Mobility.

A graduate of the University of Central Florida’s Nicholson School of Communication, Hogan has been named a “Rising Star” by Florida Politics’ INFLUENCE Magazine, included in the Orlando Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list, and honored as a “30 Under 30” recipient by the UCF Alumni Association.

At Verra Mobility, Hogan will leverage her extensive government relations experience to drive impactful safety initiatives across the U.S.

Hogan’s career highlights include managing Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s successful 2019 campaign and consulting for high-profile leaders such as Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe and Rep. Kamia Brown. She also served as Political Director for the Florida for Biden 2020 campaign and has serves as a board member for Tiger Bay.

As a proud former resident of Orlando and Winter Park, Hogan brings her passion and proven expertise to Verra Mobility, where she will strengthen relationships and advocate for innovative mobility solutions.

Verra Mobility, formerly American Traffic Solutions, is a global leader in smart transportation solutions, providing technology that makes communities and schools operate safer and smarter.