Pope Francis denounces impending American deportations

Pope Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a “disgrace,” as he weighed in on the incoming U.S. President’s pledges nearly a decade after calling him “not Christian” for wanting to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
Francis made the comments during an appearance at an evening talk show, and then followed up Monday with an official telegram of congratulations to Trump on the day of his inauguration. Francis said he prayed that America would live up to its ideals of being a “land of opportunity and welcome for all.”
“It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” he wrote in the telegram.
History’s first Latin American Pope was asked Sunday night about the Trump administration pledges of deportations during an appearance on a popular Italian talk show, Che Tempo Che Fa.
“If true, this will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill” for the problem, Francis said. “This won’t do! This is not the way to solve things. That’s not how things are resolved.”
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
6 comments
Jimbeau
January 20, 2025 at 9:49 am
Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
Take a Look………
Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com
rbruce
January 20, 2025 at 9:56 am
We are not going to deport the 21 million illegals. We are going to relocate them to Vatican City where they can be welcomed and given the opportunities they deserve.
Ray Blacklidge
January 20, 2025 at 10:10 am
I love the Pope however unless he is willing to either give the US $30,000 for every illegal allowed to stay or allow those deported to come live in Vatican City with him, then he should not make any comments on the actions of the US regarding these illegal aliens!
Frank Lee
January 20, 2025 at 10:11 am
This aging Pope speaks strongly for the Catholic version of justice, something much more aligned with the ancient Greek philosophy than with the philosophy of global order and active labor toward progress that is within Protestantism. Plato believed that justice consisted basically in minding one’s own business–and leaving the future to the God in whom Christians have faith. If Francis had his way, America would open its borders to one and all, sharing equally among all who need, and faithfully leaving the future in the hands of God, and to hell with the consequences.
Earl Pitts "Major Online Influncer" American
January 20, 2025 at 10:51 am
Good Morn ‘Ting online commenters above,
WAKE UP AMERICA:
I, Earl Pitts “Major Online Influncer” American, laugh at your attempts to dance around the issue of deportation by your comments made in the above artical.
THIS TYPE OF COMMENT:
“I love the Pope however unless he is willing to either give the US $30,000 for every illegal allowed to stay or allow those deported to come live in Vatican City with him, then he should not make any comments on the actions of the US regarding these illegal aliens”!
WHICH IS THE SAME THING AS SAYING:
“I Love the smell of poop but am against the abstract concept of eating it”.
EARL WEIGHS IN:
Hey, if its wrong just say so … truth wont keep you out of Christian Heaven.
“WAKE UP AMERICA”,
Earl Pitts “Major Online Influncer” American
*FREE BUMPER STICKER*
*WAKE UP AMERICA*
Earl Pitts "Major Online Influncer" American
January 20, 2025 at 10:59 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
America, just so you know,
I, Earl Pitts “Major Online Influncer” American, am the one and Only “Major Online Influncer” with the Sage Wisdom and Business Acumen to provide all beloved users of The Interwebs with FREE BUMPER STICKERS.
Your welcome America,
Earl Pitts “Major Online Influncer” American