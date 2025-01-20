January 20, 2025
Joe Biden pardons his family as one of his last acts as President
Joe Biden. Image via AP.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 20, 2025

download - 2025-01-17T084804.310
The pardon does not include Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

President Joe Biden, with less than an hour left in office, pardoned members of his family in anticipation of potential targeting by incoming President Donald Trump.

The pardon applies to James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens and Francis Biden. The pardon covers any and all actions they may have taken since Jan. 1, 2014.

“For any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon,” the signed document reads, defining the pardon.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances,” Biden continued, adding that’s why he’s pardoning members of his family.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he concluded.

James Biden is the President’s brother, while Sara is his wife. Valerie Biden Owens is the President’s sister, while John Owens is her husband. Francis Biden is also the President’s brother.

House Republicans had previously investigated James Biden as part of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, which went nowhere. But as part of its investigation, the group of House GOP members urged the Justice Department to charge James Biden criminally, alleging he had made false statements. No charges were ultimately filed.

Biden had previously pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, after he was found guilty of three felonies related to a gun purchase. An AP-NORC poll taken in December found that only 2 in 10 Americans approved of that pardon. Democrats were more likely to support it, with 4 in 10 Democrats saying they were OK with the move. Another 3 in 10 disapproved, while only about a quarter didn’t have an opinion or didn’t know enough to form one.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

5 comments

  • Boonsha Crooks

    January 20, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    Don’t any of you lefty journalists ever open your yaps again about Republicans being cynical or disrespecting justice. Sh=T!

    Reply

  • It's Complicated

    January 20, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Wouldn’t that be something USDOJ linked Dr. Jill to some of the Biden Crime Family enterprises and went after her for it.

    Reply

  • TruthBTold

    January 20, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    In the Supreme Court case Burdick v. United States, the Court ruled that a pardon carries an “imputation of guilt”. The Court also stated that accepting a pardon was “an admission of guilt”.

    Reply

    • JD

      January 20, 2025 at 2:12 pm

      Not true. Repeating a lie with cut and paste doesn’t make it true

      Reply

    • JD

      January 20, 2025 at 2:14 pm

      The statements in Burdick about guilt were ancillary to the ruling and non-binding. Given the current Supreme Court’s approach to precedent, such dicta hold even less weight today. In practical terms, pardons and the ruling do not inherently imply an admission of guilt.

      Reply

