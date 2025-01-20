Joe Biden pardons his family as one of his last acts as President

President Joe Biden, with less than an hour left in office, pardoned members of his family in anticipation of potential targeting by incoming President Donald Trump.

The pardon applies to James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens and Francis Biden. The pardon covers any and all actions they may have taken since Jan. 1, 2014.

“For any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon,” the signed document reads, defining the pardon.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances,” Biden continued, adding that’s why he’s pardoning members of his family.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he concluded.

James Biden is the President’s brother, while Sara is his wife. Valerie Biden Owens is the President’s sister, while John Owens is her husband. Francis Biden is also the President’s brother.

House Republicans had previously investigated James Biden as part of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, which went nowhere. But as part of its investigation, the group of House GOP members urged the Justice Department to charge James Biden criminally, alleging he had made false statements. No charges were ultimately filed.

Biden had previously pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, after he was found guilty of three felonies related to a gun purchase. An AP-NORC poll taken in December found that only 2 in 10 Americans approved of that pardon. Democrats were more likely to support it, with 4 in 10 Democrats saying they were OK with the move. Another 3 in 10 disapproved, while only about a quarter didn’t have an opinion or didn’t know enough to form one.