Donald Trump sworn in as 47th President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump held the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
In his inaugural address, Trump repeated a line he usually brought up during his campaign, saying that immigrants arriving in the country illegally come from prisons and mental institutions.
There is no evidence countries are sending their criminals or mentally ill across the border.
Trump vowed to “defeat what was record inflation.”
The speech Trump delivered sounded a lot like his rally speeches, with plenty of grievance, including references to those who tried to “take my freedom” and the “weaponization of our Justice Department.”
Trump, after leaving office, became the first former President to be indicted, convicted and sentenced. But he has long tried to cast his many investigations as politically motivated.
Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 after rising steadily in the first 17 months of Joe Biden’s presidency from a low of 0.1% in May 2020. The most recent data shows that as of December it had fallen to 2.9%.
But other historical periods have seen higher inflation, such as a more than 14% rate in 1980, according to the Federal Reserve.
Trump said “all illegal entry will immediately be halted,” with few details on how he will achieve that. He said he would end the practice of releasing migrants in the United States to pursue asylum, known as “catch-and-release,” but didn’t say how he would pay for the enormous costs of detention.
Part of his plan relies on resuming the “Remain in Mexico” policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a hallmark of his first term. The Mexican government has agreed, signaling perhaps one of the most concrete and immediate changes that will be seen at the border.
Trump said little about his plans for mass deportation, saying only that he would deport “millions and millions of criminal aliens.”
Trump said he wants to send American astronauts to Mars, saying he “will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars” and “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”
Billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX threw his hands up in the air as Trump announced the U.S. would plant its flag on Mars.
The Rev. Al Sharpton and other Black leaders led a standing-room-only congregation in a passionate and political Martin Luther King Jr. Day as Trump was being sworn in.
The timing was no accident.
“We want people to see the tale of two cities in one,” Sharpton cried, as Trump was being inaugurated at the Capitol.
Sharpton introduced Korey Wise — one of the falsely accused Central Park Five Black defendants whose execution Trump had lobbied for — to cheers from the crowd, and rattled off a series of actions he said Trump had taken against Black Americans and civil rights.
“We will fight the next four years no matter what he says,” Sharpton said.
“Everything that Dr. King stood for is at risk with this president, this Congress,” Sharpton said.
6 comments
PeterH
January 20, 2025 at 1:00 pm
Hail to the grifter convicted felon!
Earl Pitts American
January 20, 2025 at 1:12 pm
Peter H,
You are hereby CHASTIZED with a “Wanking Ban” in place until the next time America elects another Dook 4 Brains Leftist President.
Be ashamed Peter H
Earl Pitts American
GeeWoo
January 20, 2025 at 1:40 pm
Hahahaha, whatever made up crime you want to use, go ahead.
It’s going to be great seeing DJT live rent-free in you brain, and then Ron DeSantis live another 8 years live rent free in your brain as POTUS after that!
Earl Pitts American
January 20, 2025 at 1:09 pm
Good Afternoon America,
Good Bye and Good Riddence to National Rule by Dook 4 Brains Leftists “IN THE LAND OF THE FREE AND HOME OF THE BRAVE”
Thank you America,
GOD BLESS AMERICA,
Earl Pitts American
Earl Pitts American
January 20, 2025 at 1:22 pm
….. unless of course if LunchBox Joe pardons you on his way out the door. If that happens, JD, I, Earl Pitts American, will honor that pardon and lift the Painfull CHASTIZEMENT along with the Frustrating Wanking [AKA Masturbation] Ban.
Thank you, Peter H,
Earl Pitts American
GeeWoo
January 20, 2025 at 1:38 pm
Hallelujah, thank you Lord Jesus!