January 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FAU study: Expanding CRNA scope of practice won’t boost health care access
The bill fixes an 'overbroad' law passed last Session.

Drew WilsonJanuary 20, 20254min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Donald Trump orders reflect his promises to roll back transgender protections and end DEI programs

HeadlinesInfluence

Jennifer Bradley files bill to revert school start time rules

HeadlinesTransition

Florida officials react to presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

Several doctors surrounding patient on operation table during t
The study found 'opt-out' provisions had no impact in rural areas.

A research paper by Florida Atlantic University professors adds a wrinkle to the annual scope-of-practice battle between certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician anesthesiologists.

CRNAs are highly trained nurses who administer anesthesia care. Florida law requires CRNAs to practice under a supervising physician, making autonomous practice unattainable to some practitioners with advanced nursing degrees.

The trade group representing CRNAs, the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists, makes a scope-of-practice play nearly every Legislative Session. Thus far, they haven’t been successful.

Still, FANA’s top argument in favor centers on health care access. CNRAs claim that some Floridians can’t get quality anesthesia care under the current paradigm, but the FAU paper says that’s an inaccurate narrative.

The paper focuses on “opt-out” provisions, which allow patients — typically those in rural areas — who may not be able to get speedy care from a physician anesthesiologist to be treated by a CRNA who a physician doesn’t supervise after they are informed of the potential risks.

Lead author Scott Feyereisen, Ph. D., examined hospital data from 2010 through 2021 and found no meaningful increase in access to anesthesia care in areas with “opt-out” provisions.

“We discovered that adopting opt-out provisions does not universally result in increased CRNA service provision in U.S. hospitals,” the paper reads, with a subsequent section noting, “Notably, opt-out provisions do not improve access in rural counties.” The study did find that “surgical access limitations still exist” in rural areas but that “opt-out” provisions have done little to ameliorate the shortage.

The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists (FSA), a trade group representing physician anesthesiologists (and FANA’s foil), funded Feyereisen’s research. The latest report is a follow-up on prior research which also found opt-out provisions had no impact. FSA hailed the findings, asserting that they prove what medical doctors have been saying all along.

“We have long suspected — based on our direct field experiences — that when states dangerously expand the scope of practice for CRNAs, allowing them to perform anesthesia services without the supervision of a physician, areas with nurse shortages do not benefit. This detailed analysis by three respected FAU professors clearly bears this out,” said FSA President Asha Padmanabhan.

“Not only is the practice of allowing nurses to independently practice anesthesia medicine without physician supervision costly and potentially dangerous, but this paper also demonstrates that it does not yield more nurses working in underserved areas.”

Padmanabhan concluded, “In the end, the data unequivocally showed that taking the costly and potentially dangerous steps of expanding scope in anesthesia medicine does not improve access to care — especially in rural communities.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump sworn in as 47th President

nextFlorida officials react to presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories