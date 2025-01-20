Florida officials react to presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation greeted the second term of President Donald Trump with a full range of enthusiasm.

Republicans welcomed Trump’s declaration that “America’s decline is over,” a clear slam on former President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Democrats promised to weather policy shifts under the new administration.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted: “It’s an honor to be in the Capitol as President Trump outlined his plan to BRING AMERICA BACK!”

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, posted: “As we celebrate this exciting new chapter in our nation’s history, please be assured that we will hit the ground running to keep our commitments to you. Together, we will restore an America First agenda!”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted: “Congratulations to President Trump on this momentous Inauguration Day! I am looking forward to working together with a strong agenda to deliver for the American people to rebuild our economy, strengthen border security, revitalize the energy sector, and put more money back in everyone’s pockets.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, issued a statement: “Inauguration Day is what makes our country a democracy — the peaceful transition of power and the integrity of our electoral process. No matter what comes, I stand ready to work across the aisle with anyone, especially those that are willing to work in a bipartisan manner on efforts to improve the lives of all Americans. House Democrats and I will continue to work to deliver results for the American people by putting people over politics. I will always fight for the needs of my neighbors, including when our rights and freedoms are threatened. May the new administration and my Republican colleagues in Congress remember we as a country work better when we are united rather than divided.”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, posted: “It’s a glorious day for the beginning of a new golden age in America. Congratulations, President Donald Trump, on being sworn in as our next Commander-in-Chief. The American people wanted real change, and I look forward to supporting your agenda in getting our country back on track and undoing the damage done, both domestically and abroad, by the previous administration.”

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, posted: “Thank you Donald Trump for pledging to implement provisions in my bill, the Troop Act, which would reinstate soldiers who were discharged for refusing to take a COVID shot. Today marks the beginning of the American golden age!”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, issued a statement: ““The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy. I believe it is important to attend the Inauguration as a show of respect for the democratic process and the will of the voters. In the upcoming Congress, I remain committed to seeking common ground with the new Administration where possible, while standing firm against extremism when necessary.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted: “COMMUNIST CHINA HAS NO BUSINESS IN OUR HEMISPHERE! TRUMP WILL KICK THE COMMUNIST CHINESE OUT OF PANAMÁ! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!”

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, posted: “Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States of America. It is a new era for our nation. Thank you to Florida’s 7th District for entrusting me to represent you. We will secure our borders, strengthen our economy, safeguard our children, and build a robust military.”

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, posted: “The day is finally here. For four years, Miami and America have suffered under the brutal failure of Biden-Harris inflationary economic policy. Donald Trump and his pro-growth, pro-family agenda will bring a new GOLDEN AGE of economic prosperity. Gaining energy independence and asserting energy dominance are KEY for our national security. President Trump’s executive orders unleashing American energy ensures that our $$$ is not flowing to murderous oil regimes like Venezuela and Iran. More US energy = more freedom!”