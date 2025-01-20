January 20, 2025
Donald Trump ends CBP One, a Joe Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly 1 million migrants
Mass deportation
The CBP One app has been wildly popular. It is an online lottery system to give appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings.

The Trump administration Monday ended use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work.

A notice on the website of Customs and Border Protection Monday just after President Donald Trump was sworn in let users know that the app that had been used to allow migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. The notice said that existing appointments have been cancelled.

The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign and will please critics who say it was an overly generous magnet for more people to come to Mexico’s border with the United States.

The CBP One app has been wildly popular. It is an online lottery system to give appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings. They enter on immigration “parole,” a presidential authority that Joe Biden used more than any other president since it was introduced in 1952.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

