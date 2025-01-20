January 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jennifer Bradley files bill to revert school start time rules

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 20, 20255min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Donald Trump orders reflect his promises to roll back transgender protections and end DEI programs

HeadlinesTransition

Florida officials react to presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

FAU study: Expanding CRNA scope of practice won’t boost health care access

hillboroughschoolbusedit
School officials are arguing they need more local control to decide their start times.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley has filed a bill to undo a state law mandating later start times for middle and high schools.

Under the current rules set to go into effect next year, a middle school can’t begin earlier than 8 a.m. High schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Elementary schools have no start time requirement.

Bradley’s legislation (SB 296) would end those limits, allowing schools to start earlier. Some school officials are expressing concerns about how to manage busing under later start times. The Legislature passed the new start time rules in 2023 (HB 733), which are set to go into effect July 1, 2026.

Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. 

The Legislature in 2023 sought to move back start times as lawmakers said they were worried that young people aren’t getting enough sleep. Nearly half of public high schools and about a quarter of charter schools in Florida begin instruction before 7:30 a.m., according to Wildwood Republican Rep. John Temple, who sponsored HB 733.

Studies have shown adolescents and teens need between eight and 10 hours of sleep nightly but have difficulty falling asleep before 11 p.m. 

“Constantly, we talk about the mental health of our young people and what we need to do to make it better. But what are we doing?” Temple said during debate on the bill.

Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat from Windemere who voted against HB 733, voiced concerns that the state was making changes without hearing from stakeholders first.

“We’re doing things a little backward,” she said. “Hopefully we’re not going to be here three years from now saying, ‘Oops, we made a mistake.’”

Now some school leaders are pushing back over HB 733.

“We’re asking for more local control over this,” Duval County Superintendent Christopher Bernier said at a town hall this month, according to First Coast News.

For the District, a big challenge with the new rules revolved around busing and being able to transport all students to school. District leaders say they need an hour between start times for elementary, middle and high schools.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump ends CBP One, a Joe Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly 1 million migrants

nextDonald Trump orders reflect his promises to roll back transgender protections and end DEI programs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories