Senate, House meetings canceled before frigid weather hits Tallahassee

Florida lawmakers won’t have to brave snow flurries and freezing temperatures in Tallahassee this week.

Senators and House members are now expected to return to the Capitol on Jan. 27.

Senate President Ben Albritton announced that out of “an abundance of caution,” Senate offices will close Wednesday, and 20 Senate committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are also canceled.

House Speaker Daniel Perez confirmed identical cancellations have been made for the House and 20 meetings its members were to have this week.

“Weather forecasts predicting snow and ice in Tallahassee on Tuesday night and into Wednesday have not improved over the weekend, and schools in Tallahassee are closed on Wednesday in anticipation of severe winter weather. I am concerned with Senators, staff, and visitors being out on the roads traveling to and around the Tallahassee area in these conditions,” Albritton said in a memo.

“(While) I am always hesitant to cancel noticed committee meetings, the reality is that our transportation infrastructure is not built to accommodate accumulated snow and ice. Safety of Senators, staff and visitors is my top concern.”

No Senate or House meetings were scheduled for Monday or Tuesday this week.

Tallahassee is on a rare Winter Storm Watch, with ice-cold rain, sleet, snow and icy roads expected to hit the city and surrounding area Tuesday and into Wednesday. Schools in the area previously announced closures.

Albritton said he decided to cancel meetings after consulting with House Speaker Daniel Perez and other House members.

Senate Secretary Tracy Cantella will issue a new calendar to reflect the schedule changes, Albritton said. That includes a deadline extension or drafts of general bills, memorials and joint resolutions, including requests for companion bills, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Perez said in a memo that an identical adjustment was being made for House members. He also noted that the reprieve from Winter weather won’t extend to next week, since lawmakers are “constitutionally required” to be in Tallahassee by next Monday.