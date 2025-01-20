Rick Scott takes Venezuela’s ‘rightful President’ to Donald Trump swearing-in

Florida’s soon-to-be senior Senator is making a foreign policy statement as the second Donald Trump administration kicks off.

“I’m incredibly proud to attend President Trump’s inauguration today, and to be joined by Venezuela’s President-elect Edmundo González,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said.

The Unitary Platform coalition candidate stood in for Maria Corina Machado when she was barred from running against incumbent Nicolás Maduro. The Joe Biden State Department recognized that González was the leading vote-getter last year.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, per a readout of a December call with Machado and González, “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the ballot box, the peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela, and the release of all unjustly detained political prisoners” and “commended the democratic opposition’s resilience and Venezuelan people’s commitment to democracy in the face of repression and adversity.”

However, with Maduro entrenched, Scott clearly hopes the new administration brings changes.

“President-elect González was elected by the people of Venezuela, under the leadership of María Corina Machado, and is a beacon of hope for a new day of freedom for those oppressed by murderous dictator Nicolás Maduro,” Scott added.

“As Maduro deprives the Venezuelan people of their rightful leader, openly threatens the United States and holds Americans hostage, we must make clear the United States will hold Maduro accountable and will not take these threats lightly. As Governor and Senator, I’ve stood with the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom and democracy, and I’m looking forward to having a strong partner in President Trump back in the White House who will do the same.”