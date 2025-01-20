January 20, 2025
‘Gulf of America’ name change reportedly on the way on Donald Trump’s first day as President
Despite disapproval of Donald Trump, a new poll shows that a majority of Americans support his policy of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. Image via AP.

trump inauguration day
Mount Denali would also revert back to Mount McKinley under Trump.

Incoming President Donald Trump will waste little time in shaping up his vision to Make America Great Again.

Trump has toyed with renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America since being elected Nov. 5. It appears it was no joke. The New York Post is reporting that Trump will use his first moments in office as President to rename the body of water.

“It has a beautiful ring. It covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And, it’s appropriate,” Trump said during a news conference this month.

And that’s not the only geographic name change Trump has in mind. He wants to rename the mountain in south-central Alaska now known as Mount Denali to “Mount McKinley.” The mountain was named after William McKinley, America’s 25th President, for decades. President Barack Obama changed the mountain’s name to “Mount Denali” in 2015.

The Wall Street Journal is also reporting the name changes are pending.

The Post is reporting that Trump will use executive orders to change the names as early as his first day in office Monday. Post reporters say they have seen the executive orders that state Trump would “restore America’s greatness” by making those moves.

The U.S. Interior Secretary, under the directives of the executive orders, would be instructed to officially change the names of those locations.

Of course, Florida features about 770 miles along the west coast of the state that borders what is now known as the Gulf of Mexico, from the Florida Keys north through the Panhandle.

It’s not clear, the Post reported, what impact such name changes would have on the names of public buildings and maps and when and if those names would need to be converted on official American documents.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

