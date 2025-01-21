Jax City Council snaps back at snapping fingers, says size matters on signs

Silence is golden. And decorum is platinum.

That’s a takeaway from bipartisan legislation (2024-871) the Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee voted up that would further inhibit demonstrations.

Snapping fingers and signs bigger than 21 inches squared would be banned, though language banning the discussion of a “group of candidates, political party, or a ballot initiative” was removed via an amendment in committee.

Republican Chris Miller expressed “concern” about “impinging” on freedom of speech as the amendment discussion kicked off. He consulted Elections Supervisor Jerry Holland in the hopes of getting legal clarity, and Holland suggested electioneering and other expressions were not a “concern” the City Council should address.

“I’d like to see the political component taken out,” Miller suggested, though disruptions that “take away from the process” may merit “parameters.”

Regarding signs and a potential size limitation, an amendment was passed to restrict signs to a 21-inch-by-21-inch boundary, ameliorating a previous 1-square-foot rule in the proposed bill. A staffer noted that T-shirts of a certain size would be forbidden if they display messages, as is the wont of one public comment frequent flyer.

The finger snapping component, meanwhile, survived without an amendment. But not without criticism.

Republicans Matt Carlucci and Freeman noted First Amendment concerns, saying that a Council President has the ability and judgment to handle disruptions and emotional statements.

“I’d like to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s enforcement,” Freeman said. “I’m just not comfortable with all the rabbit holes this could go down.”

Republican Michael Boylan noted that the amended bill allows people to display signs at the podium and only regulates flicking of the phalanges.

“The only thing we’re doing otherwise is getting rid of the ability of snapping fingers and waving signs,” Boylan said.

The bill, filed by Republican Council President Randy White and Democrat Rahman Johnson, intends to put the kibosh on demonstrations that have been persistent since October 2023 amid Israel’s response to Hamas attacks.

Johnson, a committee member, rejected the idea that the bill was an “infringement on free speech,” but was about “decorum so we can all hear each other when we’re speaking.”

Jacksonville lawmakers have faced recurrent challenges over hot button issues, as evidenced by fights for LGBTQ rights last decade and other passionate protests leading to calls to clear the chamber. This latest effort is of a piece with moves like reducing public comment speaking time.

A supermajority will be needed to pass this next week at the full Council meeting.